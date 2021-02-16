The value of bitcoin hit a historic high again on February 16. On Tuesday morning, according to CoinMarketCap, the cryptocurrency rate exceeded $ 49.7 thousand.
On the Binance exchange, at about 7 am Moscow time, Bitcoin cost $ 49,998.
The previous time the bitcoin rate updated its all-time high on February 14. Then he was worth 49 thousand dollars.
Earlier, the Russian expert gave a forecast for the rate, and also spoke about the dollar and euro rates under the current situation in external financial and commodity markets.
