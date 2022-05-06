Friday, May 6, 2022, 07:01



The Internet is one of the main consumers of energy. Just look at the data from the International Energy Agency to see how the technology and communications sector is the largest purchaser of energy by volume.

In addition, the trend has been growing since 2016, since we are also increasingly connected to the Internet and the networks transport an increasing amount of data.

The popularization of videoconferencing tools and streaming platforms only increases the flow of information that travels through the networks and, therefore, increases the energy needs to feed and power all these operations.

In fact, it is estimated that global Internet traffic

raised over 40% in 2020 as a result of increased video streaming, video conferencing, online gaming, and social media.

If we look at the data from 2010 to 2020, we will see that the number of Internet users worldwide has doubled (according to data from the

International Telecommunications Organization), while traffic has multiplied by 15.

The great demand to make blockchains



If the electricity consumption of the technology sector is important, the one that uses data mining or currencies like Bitcoin deserves a special chapter. The electricity use of data centers around the world was 200-250 TWh in 2020. That is, it accounts for 1% of the final global electricity demand. But this data does not include that used for cryptocurrency mining, which was approximately 100 TWh in 2020, according to the

study data. That is to say, almost half of all the DPCs in the world.

According to this report, only the seven largest cryptocurrency networks demand as much electricity as countries like Chile (2020) and Norway (2021). In addition, these figures are expected to continue to increase in the immediate future, despite the fact that technological improvements are being developed to increase transaction capacity and reduce the energy demand of current blockchain solutions.

Bitcoin miners



Meanwhile, if we take into account the electricity used only by Bitcoin miners, it is estimated that this activity represents a

annual consumption of 150 TWh for this 2022. Some data that do not stop increasing, since in 2020 this consumption was less than half (it is estimated that between 60 and 70 TWh).

The repercussions that cryptocurrency mining can have is such that it is calculated that just processing bitcoins could be a

global temperature rise by two degreestaking into account all the electricity consumption involved and the CO2 emissions related to it.

Many of these calculations are based on what is known as the Bitcoin Energy Consumption Index (BECI), which assumes that miners spend (on average) 60% of their income on electricity at a rate of $0.05. per kWh

In any case, many mining centers are chosen based on factors such as access to low-cost electricity, fast internet connections, cool climates, and favorable regulatory environments. For these reasons, countries such as China, Iceland, Sweden, Norway, Georgia or the United States are some where more activity of this type is found.

The future of the ‘blockchain’



Bitcoin is just a cryptocurrency although it is still the best example of how ‘blockchain’ can be used. However, its high energy and environmental impact should not take the whole for the part. In fact, Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency by market value, processes more than twice as many transactions as the Bitcoin network and uses only about a third of the electricity consumed by it.

Taking into account that the technology ‘blockchain’, of chains of blocks, is spreading and generalizing, it is foreseeable that its demand for energy will also rise. But, at the same time, it is also expected that new mechanisms will be developed so that the impact is less than the increase in consumption, as has happened with the Internet in general.

In fact, despite the large growth in the number of users and data traffic that has occurred in recent years, rapid improvements in energy efficiency have helped limit the growth in energy demand from data centers and data transmission networks, each of which represents approximately 1% of the world’s electricity use, remaining practically stable.