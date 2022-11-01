The Swiss partner Wyden supplies the trading technology platform. A first broker in Germany has docked on it, others could follow and enable their private customers to trade 24 crypto assets such as Bitcoin and Ether.

Dhe large online brokers such as DKB, Comdirect or Smartbroker do not yet offer their customers trading in crypto assets such as Bitcoin or Ether. If you want to invest in these systems, which are often referred to as cryptocurrencies and are based on blockchain technology, you have to take the indirect route via certificates with the well-known German online brokers, with the exception of Flatex Degiro. But something is happening.

Partners Baader and Wyden

The Swiss trading technology provider Wyden, which until recently was still called Algotrader and already implements crypto trading for ten financial institutions around the world, has now found its eleventh partner and the first in Germany with Baader Bank, according to information from the FAZ. In principle, the cooperation between Baader Bank, which has a full banking license, and the cloud-based Wyden platform for trading digital assets allows countless new and online brokers to dock onto the platform. The broker Finanzen.net was the first to take advantage of this opportunity, and now offers its private customers around-the-clock trading in 24 crypto assets, including Uniswap, Polygon and Polkadot.

A payout of Bitcoin, Ether & Co to an external wallet is not possible. The private key, which grants exclusive access to the storage location of the cryptocoins, remains in the hands of an external custodian. This means that Bitcoin and Ether cannot be used as a means of payment, but rather serve as a pure investment or object of speculation.