Cryptocurrency quotes have entered a strong bearish trajectory. On Monday (9), Bitcoin (BTC) hovered around the $30,000 level for the first time in two years, later recovering. However, the trend continues to be downward.

According to the “exchange” CoinMarketCap, one of the most relevant in the market, the low this Tuesday morning (10) is 5.14% compared to the day before. Total market capitalization was $1.45 trillion, down 4.56% from Monday. The drop is not restricted to Bitcoin. Ethereum (ETH) was also down, down 1.3 percent in 24 hours.

This drop can be explained by two reasons. Cryptocurrencies are risky assets. That is, their prices tend to amplify the mood swings of investors. In moments of optimism, when most prices rise, these assets tend to register the highest increases. In moments of pessimism, a reverse movement occurs.

Cryptocurrency declines are following movements in other, more “traditional” assets. For example, there is a high correlation with the Nasdaq stock index, which has also seen strong declines. On Monday (9) it closed at 11,623 points, down 15.2% in 30 days.

This is occurring due to a market adjustment to higher interest rates and tighter liquidity. At times like this, assets more dependent on low interest rates depreciate. In the case of major cryptocurrencies, this movement is being amplified by liquidity. Cryptocurrencies are heavily traded. Its market works continuously and it is very simple to assemble and disassemble both bullish and bearish strategies, as the moves can be quite fast.

Market sentiment is bearish. This morning, the Fear and Greed Index is at 10 points, the lowest assessment in eight months. On a rating of zero to 100, this means Extreme Fear. A month ago, the indication was from Medo, with the index at 34 points. This shows the volatility of expectations. The difference between the cryptocurrency market and other assets is the greater ease for these changes in expectations to be translated into price fluctuations.

This movement, which began in mid-April, was amplified as of Friday, when the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), an American agency similar to the IBGE, published the main US employment statistics for April, the non-farm payroll.

This is the main indicator of one of the most important variables in the real economy. Entrepreneurs are reluctant to fire when things get worse, and then hesitate to hire when they feel activity pick up, so they don’t have to raise costs too soon. Therefore, the movement in the number of employees is a solid indicator of the activity level. And the numbers came higher than expected.

In April, the American economy opened 428 thousand jobs. The projection was for a growth of less than 400 thousand jobs. In addition to job openings, other indicators showed the resilience of the economy.

A buoyant labor market worsens expectations about inflation. And, in addition to the absolute numbers, the indicator shows that the relationship between supply and demand for labor remains far from equilibrium. In other words, these costs are more likely to be passed on to other items in the US economy. The consequence of this is that the Federal Reserve (Fed), the American central bank, may have to maintain its contractionary monetary policy, since this is the only instrument to contain inflation.

Higher interest rates hurt more volatile assets such as tech stocks and cryptocurrencies. Therefore, the downward trajectory should continue for a longer time.