Cryptocurrency bitcoin has lost a lot of its value. The digital currency fell below $17,000 today. Bitcoin has fallen in value by almost a fifth this week. The value of other digital currencies also fell.

That happened after news about the potential takeover of crypto exchange FTX by its rival Binance. Binance boss Changpeng Zhao stunned the crypto world with the announcement that his company is acquiring FTX. According to Zhao, the competitor was struggling with liquidity problems. Binance added to the panic caused by stating that it was also putting its FTX coins on sale. Other investors also drew their conclusions and withdrew their money. FTX then saw no choice but to be taken over by Binance.

It is not only the uncertainty caused by yet another scandal that deters crypto investors. Concerns about too much market concentration also play a role in this. If Binance actually takes over FTX, that party will become a very big player. One of the underlying ideas of cryptocurrencies is precisely the decentralized structure in which no single party is given much power.

Biggest crypto loss in one day Crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, the CEO of the crypto exchange FTX, lost almost 16 billion euros of his assets in one day: the largest crypto loss ever. That happened after he was forced to sell FTX to his competitor Binance. The American authorities are now investigating whether customer funds have been handled correctly in the troubled FTX.

Nervousness Boosted

However, the agreement signed for the acquisition would not be binding, further fueling nervousness in the crypto market. Especially since Binance could decide to walk away from the deal without too much trouble. This caused bitcoin, but also other cryptos, to lose a lot of value after the turbulence of the past few days.

Tokens like ether, polkadot and avalanche each fell more than 14 percent. Solana and dogecoin lost over a quarter. FTT, the so-called utility token of FTX, fell more than 75 percent. The FTX and Binance issue sparked flashbacks among some traders to the past troubles surrounding Celsius, the crypto lender that went under earlier this year. Other companies were also affected by the market crash.

On January 1 of this year, the bitcoin was still worth more than 47,000 dollars (45,000 euros). Last November, the digital currency peaked at more than $68,000. People who entered before December 2020 are still in the plus.