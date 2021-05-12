By the end of April, the bitcoin dominance index dropped to 48%, it was at its lowest level since July 2018. At the same time, the total market capitalization of 9,192 cryptocurrencies, according to CoinMarketCap, increased by 16.7% compared to March, to $ 2.2 trillion, Binance Futures told in a trading report last month.

On May 7, the bitcoin dominance index has already dropped to 40.28%, added the director of Binance in Russia and the CIS, Gleb Kostarev. In his opinion, this is happening against the backdrop of the growing interest of retail investors in altcoins due to the possibility of gaining multiple profits, despite the high risks of losing investment.

Other reasons for the decline in the share of bitcoin in the market are the already strong rise in price of the main cryptocurrency and an increase in the number of projects on the Ethereum blockchain, which increases the possibility of its further use, said Leonid Delitsyn, an analyst at Finam Group.

Over the past 30 days, Ethereum has risen in price by 93%, to $ 4,000. Within a year, it can approach $ 10,000, says Yuri Mazur, head of the data analysis department of the crypto broker CEX.IO Broker. At the same time, the bitcoin dominance index can drop to 30%, said Janis Kivkulis, a leading strategist at the investment company Exante.

Read more in the exclusive material from Izvestia:

