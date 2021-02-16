In a new escalation, this Tuesday bitcoin crossed the barrier of US $ 50,000 for the first time in its history. The most famous cryptocurrency set a new record, representing a rise of 70% so far this year. The abrupt rise comes days after Tesla (the company created and led by Elon Musk) announced that it would invest US $ 1.5 billion in bitcoin and that it would even accept it as a means of payment to buy its electric cars.

However, bitcoin fails to clear up the doubts that generate its main weakness: the high volatility in its price. Last year then to touch its minimum (US $ 4,900), in December he stepped on the accelerator to reach US $ 29,200. It then continued to climb, amid steep ups and downs, deepening the rift between its drivers and critics. For many analysts, bitcoin is a digital asset equivalent to gold whose purpose is to safeguard value. While for others it is a speculative bubble around an asset with no intrinsic value.

However, they observe carefully the possibility that some central governments take measures to limit its use. More specifically, days ago, the new Secretary of the Treasury, Janet Yellen, warned that in many cases, bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are used for crime. In a discussion on innovation in the financial system, Yellen said, “I think we really need to look at the ways that we can restrict its use and make sure that money laundering doesn’t happen through those channels.”

These statements are in line with the statements made last January by the President of the ECB (European Central Bank), Christine Lagarde. The former head of the IMF claimed “a globally agreed regulation“He considered that bitcoin is” highly speculative “and that it facilitates” illicit business and money laundering operations. “Lagarde expressed the need to create an adequate regulatory framework to prevent laundering and evasion operations. Such as the purchase and sale of foreign currency. digital has no borders, called for centralizing the efforts of governments and monetary authorities to close cracks. “Regulation has to be agreed and applied worldwide,” he stressed.

The heated debates around bitcoin are not new. Supported by high-tech leaders such as Musk and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, cryptocurrencies thrive as an investment alternative in a context of very low and even negative interest rates. In Argentina, it is estimated that the ecosystem has 1 million users, who buy and sell cryptocurrencies through exchange platforms such as Ripio, Bitex, SatoshiTango and Bitso.