This week marked a milestone in the history of cryptocurrencies, digital assets that traded at impressive heights during the covid-19 pandemic and have lost almost all of their gains this year. Bitcoin is the most popular of all, as it is considered the most reliable, but this week it fell 21% and its price hit a minimum not seen in two years. This is relevant for countless investors worldwide, but it is perhaps an urgent issue for 6.5 million Salvadorans, whose president invested part of the national coffers in cryptocurrency.

It was the bankruptcy of one of the largest cryptocurrency buying and selling platforms, FTX, that caused the crash in Bitcoin this week. But this was only the most recent drop. Bitcoin has been in a tailspin since the end of last year as a result of tightening global financial conditions. Time has not been an ally of the president of El Salvador Nayib Bukele, who made Bitcoin legal currency in September 2021 and invested part of the public finances in the asset. Since Bukele bought the first bitcoins on September 6 of last year, they have lost 67% of their value.

It is not known with certainty how much Bukele has invested in Bitcoin, but based on the announcements he has made on social networks, it is estimated that the loss for public finances so far is around 70 million dollars, says Ricardo Castaneda, economist at the Institute Central American Fiscal Studies (ICEFI). “This has a very high opportunity cost for a country like El Salvador, because it represents, for example, almost the total budget of the Ministry of Agriculture in a country where half the population suffers from food insecurity,” the economist points out, on the phone. from San Salvador. The smallest country in Central America, El Salvador has a poverty rate of 26%, according to the World Bank.

In a dollarized country, Bukele has made great efforts to get citizens to use Bitcoin in their daily lives, but these have not paid off, Castaneda assures, since there is strong mistrust among the population. Not even one of the great areas of opportunity has materialized: sending remittances from abroad. According to data from the central bank of El Salvador, only 2% of shipments are made through Bitcoin. “This week’s losses are almost a fatal blow to the possibilities of a massive adoption of cryptocurrencies in El Salvador,” Castaneda points out, “people have experienced firsthand the volatility and the problems associated with the lack of transparency.”

“It is no longer that someone else is going to tell you what the implications of investing in Bitcoin are, but that the person has already experienced it,” says Castaneda, “so, faced with these elements, the citizens themselves have decided not to use the Bitcoin. What happened this week aggravates this distrust and I would tell you that it is very difficult to find a point of return.

If Salvadorans do not know how much of their taxes have gone into buying Bitcoin, it is because the Government has never made its purchases transparent. Financial analysts have based their studies on the announcements made by Bukele on Twitter. In December 2021, when Bitcoin was falling rapidly, Bukele announced that the country had “bought the dip”, that is, increased the position in Bitcoin due to the low price. He announced the same thing in May of this year, during another resounding fall. But this week, Bukele kept silent.

In an article published on November 6 in a digital publication called Bitcoin Magazine, Bukele lashes out at his critics and argues that “it is false” that the country has incurred losses, since it has not sold its bitcoins. “For those who do not understand, the real question is not if other countries will adopt bitcoin, but when they will,” says the President in the text. “We are at a very early stage of this paradigm shift and that is why common sense action is controversial; there are many people who applaud it and many more detractors,” Bukele wrote.

But El Salvador is going against the clock. The Bukele government has an international debt payment of 667 million dollars in January and analysts assure that the Central American country could fall into default. On Monday, Vice President Félix Ulloa told the Bloomberg agency that China had offered to buy the country’s foreign debt, a proposal that was under consideration by the government. Two days later, Bukele announced on his networks that El Salvador had signed a free trade agreement with the Asian country. At the beginning of this year, the President approached the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to request financing, but the multilateral denied it, asking the Government to reconsider making Bitcoin legal currency.

“I see a paradox here,” says Castaneda. “El Salvador was the first country in the world to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender, but it is very possible that El Salvador is also the country where the highest percentage of people do not want to use bitcoin.”

subscribe here to newsletter of EL PAÍS Mexico and receive all the informative keys of the news of this country