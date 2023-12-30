Ibovespa ended the year at 134,185.24 points, an increase of 22.28% compared to the last trading session of 2022

O Bitcoin had the best performance among assets in 2023, ending the year with an increase of 153.47%. In December, the cryptocurrency rose 11.30%.

To the BDRs (Brazilian Depositary Receipts) –assets issued in Brazil that represent shares in companies based abroad– had the 2nd best result in the period, recording growth of 26.33%. In the last month of the year, there was a positive change of 2.84%.

Public bonds IPCA Treasury due in 2035 and Selic Treasury 2025 registered an increase of 19.80% and 13.16%, respectively, in the 12 months. The 2 were above the inflation preview, measured by IPCA-15 (Extended National Consumer Price Index 15), which was 4.72% in 2023.

Another asset that surpassed the inflation forecast was gold, which grew 13.67% in the year. In December, it rose 0.90%.

In addition, the Securities Fund Index grew 15.50% in 2023, but recorded the biggest drop in December (-75.64%).

The dollar, on the other hand, was the investment modality with the worst profitability for investors in 2023: it fell 8.06%. The North American currency ended up trading at R$4.85.

Here's the ranking of the main indicators and investments:

stock Exchange

O Ibovespathe main index of B3 (São Paulo Stock Exchange), had the 3rd best performance among investments. It ended 2023 at 134,185.24 points, which represents an increase of 22.28% compared to the last trading session of 2022.

On Wednesday (Dec 27), Ibovespa reached an all-time highwhen it closed at 134,193.72 points.

Brazil Risk

Used to measure confidence in the economy, country risk – or CDS (Credit Default Swap) 5 years old – was 132 points on Friday (Dec 29, 2023). It represents a drop of 117.86% in 2023. The lower the index, the better the outlook for confidence in the Brazilian economy.