Bitcoin continues to break records. The cryptocurrency surpassed $ 20,000 in December. He did the same with the 30,000 and 40,000 in January. And this Tuesday he has added a new milestone in his crazy career by overcoming the barrier of $ 50,000 (41,200 euros) for each bitcoin. Unaware of the cautionary messages from central banks, investors continue to jump on the boat, now attracted by the growing aura of legitimacy that some of the largest companies in the world granted them last week.

The last great incentive for an asset as controversial as it is coveted was offered eight days ago by the electric car manufacturer Tesla with a double announcement: it placed 1.25 billion euros of its treasury in bitcoins to take advantage of its liquidity and plans to allow the purchase of its vehicles using bitcoins. But it has not been the only one. A few days later, Mastercard reported that it is preparing to bring the most reliable cryptocurrencies to its payment network, and the US bank Bank of New York Mellon revealed that it will launch a digital currency custody and management unit to meet the growing demand.

Bitcoin has moved to the beat of that music, with Elon Musk playing an eccentric DJ from the social network Twitter, the place from which the richest man in the world occasionally moves the markets haranguing his more than 46 million followers. The expectation that the footsteps of Tesla, Mastercard and Bank of New York Mellon are just the beginning of a massive irruption, with many other corporations willing to emulate them, is right now the gasoline that drives its price, despite the fact that many analysts are skeptical on its role as a destination for business surpluses and as a means of payment due to its high volatility.

The play, for now, has been round for Tesla. Although the exact price at which it acquired the bitcoins is unknown, by the date of the announcement it can be deduced that the firm has obtained more profit in two weeks on board the cryptocurrency than in more than a decade selling electric cars, with which, after years of red numbers, it obtained its first annual profit, of almost 600 million euros, in 2020. But the price of Tesla, which competes with Facebook for being the fifth largest company in the United States, does not walk right now on what the company it is, but about what it will be like in a world where the use of electric cars is called to be imposed. Some have cashed in just in case: Elon’s little brother, Kimbal Musk, sold more than $ 25 million worth of Tesla shares last week.