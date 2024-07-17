The Trump Attack in Pennsylvania and the Bitcoin Boom

The assassination attempt on Donald Trump in Pennsylvania on Saturday afternoon has brought Bitcoin back into the spotlight. The cryptocurrency has in fact opened a bullish gap at $60,000significantly exceeding the 21-session moving average at 61,045 and further extending its stride to $64,430.

On the other hand, polls show that Having escaped that attack has earned Trump further approvalso much so that he is now given as a strong favorite over Joe Biden.

During the four years of Democratic Joe Biden’s government, US government authorities, especially the SEC, have often lashed out against the cryptocurrency sector. On the contrary, Republican Trump, on the other hand, is much more favorable towards cryptocurrenciesboth because he owns a lot of it himself and because he has always publicly expressed his support for the sector. Precisely for this reason, the tycoon has received several attestations of support and backing from the crypto world, not least that of the founder of Tron, Justin Sun.