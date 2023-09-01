In the month that registered a record of consecutive falls, the B3 retreated 5.1%; accumulated in the year, fell 5.5%

The Ibovespa, the main index of B3 (São Paulo Stock Exchange), fell 5.1% in August and 5.5% in the accumulated result for the year. It closed this Thursday (31.Aug.2023) at 115,742 points. In August, the Stock Exchange broke a record of consecutive declines. Spent 13 days operating at lows.

The Exchange was the 2nd worst investment in August, behind only bitcoin – which fell 10.8%.

The best investment was in the dollar, both commercial and tourism, which advanced 4.7% in the month. Then there are the BDRs (Brazilian Depositary Receipt) –assets issued in Brazil that represent shares in companies headquartered abroad–, up 3.4% in the month.

On the day, the B3 retreated by 1.53%. For the week, it remained stable with a slight drop of 0.08%.