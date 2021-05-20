Although many analysts accuse Elon Musk of having no idea how the world of digital currency operates, every time the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX weighs in on bitcoin the cryptocurrency market is altering almost in real time.

Days ago, the tycoon wrote on his Twitter account about his concerns about the environmental impact of bitcoin. Minutes later, the price plummeted.

One crypto investment expert, however, insists that Musk has no idea about digital currency cycles.

Is about William Quigley, CEO of Magnetic, an investment fund dedicated to cryptocurrencies, who stated in an interview with CNN that musk “knows practically nothing” on the subject and that investors “They should not pay attention to your comments on anything related to crypto, at least in the long term”.

Quigley co-created Tether, a stablecoin, whose main objective is to have a 1: 1 value against the dollar.

The analyst pointed out that the fact that Tesla accepted bitcoins as a form of payment was proof that Musk did not understand how that market worked.. “Bitcoin is a terrible way to buy and sell things”, he claimed.

Quigley emphasized that while digital currency is a very good way to make large cross-border payments, “It is not a good substitute for normal ways of paying for things, at least currently.”

This week was a fateful one for the cryptocurrency. Added to Musk’s comments were restrictions from China, causing the price of bitcoin to plunge 20%, dropping below $ 34,000 for the first time in three months.

The Asian giant on Tuesday banned financial institutions and companies offer services related to cryptocurrency transactions.

He also warned investors against speculative cryptocurrency trading, something that sank the price of bitcoin 20%.

Elon Musk’s influence on the market for these assets is perceived as a risk. AFP photo

Cryptocurrency trading is banned in China since 2019 to prevent money launderingas leaders try to prevent people from moving cash abroad. The country had hosted around 90% of the sector’s world trade.

Price fluctuations “seriously violate the safety of people’s assets and alter the normal economic and financial order“said the statement posted on social media by the People’s Bank of China.

In this ups and downs, the asset regained ground once again, after a tweet from Musk featuring a diamond and hands emoji, taken as a sign that the company had not sold its huge bitcoin holdings, as it seemed to suggest recently.

In lingo, “Diamond Hands” is a symbol frequently used on Reddit. to highlight the intention to stubbornly hold on to a stock or other asset.

Few certainties

Musk repeatedly attributed the credit for his investments to Tesla’s “master of the coin,” in reference to the title he has given to CFO Zachary Kirkhorn.

Tesla revealed its bitcoin investment of $ 1.5 billion on February 8. Its holdings of bitcoins helped generate profits in the first quarter, through the sale of 10% of them.

But the investment is also exposing shareholders to the volatile crypto market. Which shows that while cryptocurrency volatility is nothing new, Musk’s influence on the market for these assets is perceived as a risk.

