A virtual wallet that was inactive since 2011 was reactivated this Wednesday and reopened the debate for the cases of users who do not remember their passwords and have cryptocurrencies: the address contains 310 bitcoin, an amount that 9 years ago was equivalent to almost 2,000 dollars and, today, they are more than 11 million.

The movement was detected by Whale Alert, a page that publishes the inscriptions on the bitcoin blockchain.

Specifically, Whale Alert publishes a movement of 50 bitcoins by a virtual wallet that since 2011 has not registered movements. The exact amount, in dollars, equals 1,836,860.

Bitcoin reached parity with the dollar, for the first time in history, in February 2011. That year, its maximum price was $ 31. In 2021, it was worth more than $ 51,000 and to date its price is $ 38,865.

“An inactive address with 310 bitcoin ($ 11,381,531) has just been activated after 9.7 years (worth $ 1,894 in 2011)!

The information, disseminated through Twitter, triggered all kinds of debates: “Someone found your password“,” Woke up from a eat, he got out of prison or repaired his old computer ”,“ after 9.7 years in prison, he is a millionaire, the best time to have stayed seated ”, some users answered.

The truth is that lost passwords are a huge problem: there are really many users who have digital assets but they don’t remember their passwords.

More than 100 billion lost passwords

The passwords forgotten are more common than you think. It is enough to think of a personal situation to understand that, deep down, it is not so strange that it happens. The case becomes more worrying when you consider that, according to a study, there are more than 100 billion dollars “Stuck” by this lack of memory.

“Of the 18.5 million existing Bitcoin, about 20 percent, which currently has a value of around 140 billion dollars, appears to be in lost or stranded wallets, according to cryptocurrency data firm Chainalysis. Wallet Recovery Services, a company that helps find lost digital keys, said it had received 70 requests per day of people who wanted help to recover their wealth, three times the amount of a month ago, “said the US newspaper in January.

“The password will allow you to unlock a small hard drive, known as an IronKey, which contains the private keys of a digital wallet that contains 7 thousand Bitcoin. The problem is that Mr. Thomas lost the document where he wrote his password years ago. IronKey, giving users 10 guesswork before their content is seized and encrypted forever. Since then, it has tried eight of its most used password formulations, without success, ”explained journalist Nathaniel Popper.



Digital assets can be protected with passwords like the ones we all use for our email, social media, or Windows or iOS logins. But you can also use more secure physical mechanisms like IronKey.

The risk, however, is always latent: the more secure a password is, the more difficult it is to remember. The less secure it is, the easier it is to hack.

As computer security experts often explain, the key is to find a balance between access and security.

“On the one hand, it is impossible to say that a software is inviolable without a defined framework: even if the database were impossible to open without the correct key, a software error could allow access to the data when it is opened by the user, for example. Or an implementation error or misuse of the encryption algorithm in an incorrect mode could allow the database to be opened even without the relevant password, “he explained to Clarion Iván Barrera Oro, alias Hackan, specialist in computer security in this article.

But it happens that with digital assets computer security runs 100% on behalf of the user: With traditional bank accounts or services like MercadoPago or PayPal, companies can provide key resets or blanks.

In the realm of digital assets, a forgetfulness can cost millions of dollars.

