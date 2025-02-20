02/20/2025



Updated at 7:50 p.m.





Two photographers have denounced this Thursday in the newspaper ‘Midi Libre’ the serious sexist insults who had to listen during the French league match play Montpellier and the Olympique de Lyon at the Moson Stadium.

“Three days after what happened, Eva struggles to understand the magnitude of what he has lived,” the Galo newspaper. Located in front of the tribune of the visiting fans to take photos, it was subject to repeated insults since the beginning of the game ».

And what he had to listen is disgusting: “N ° 49 (dorsal of her photographer’s bib), do not be shy, answer us”, “No. 49, give us your Snap (Snapchat Social Network)”, “Bitch, answer! », “You’re good, I’m going to fuck you!” Or “Remove your clothes and teach us your pussy!” Although there were several security guards nearby, none did anything.

“I don’t see football anymore, it disgusts me”

«If I had been alone, I could not continue. I would have gone, ”confesses Eva, who had already lived a similar experience in the Lens field. The companion, Sarah, arrived later, with the game already started. And immediately it was subject to identical verbal vexations.









After telling what happened, they have received messages of support from the two clubs that played the game, from the Professional Soccer League gala, and Union of sports journalists from France (UJSF). Reporters consider file a complaint, but doubt. They don’t know if it will serve something. “It happens in each game, I wonder if this is what I want to continue doing,” says Eva with bitterness. I have lost the passion for this sport, I no longer see football. It gives me a little disgust ».