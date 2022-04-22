Home page World

Of: Zulal Acar

Dog Maggie made it to fame with her touching story. © Instagram maggiethewunderdog

A street dog was severely abused and went blind. But she didn’t give up her will to live. Today her story inspires thousands of people.

Beirut – It can hardly be worse for a street animal: Dog Maggie grew up in Lebanon and was on her own. She was completely at the mercy of her attackers, who inflicted physical torment on her. The dog was found chained to a box and had 17 gunshot wounds.

Her ear was severed, both her eyes were missing, and her jaw was broken, like boredpanda.com reported. In addition, the poor street dog was pregnant. Someone had beaten and shot her, causing her to lose her sight. Luckily, Maggie was found.

Dog Maggie: Used as a therapy dog

Her rescuer wanted to give the dog a better life and took her to Beirut. That’s where Maggie was nursed. The finder posted a desperate call for help for the bitch online. The Animal Welfare Organization Wild at Heart Foundation from Great Britain then became aware of Maggie and wanted to find a home for the street dog. Through the organization’s involvement, Englishwoman Kasey Carlin found out about the dog lady’s sad story and adopted her.

Dog Maggie entered the life of the twenty-something, who was struggling with her mental health at the time, at just the right moment. Both gave each other strength and love. Maggie’s determination to keep going, despite the odds, hasn’t just inspired her owner. Maggie is as well working as a therapy dog and helps sick people with her cheerful nature.

The fun-loving dog lady also inspires online – she is already a star on Instagram. More than 455,000 people follow the “miracle dog” there. And not only that: In the meantime, a book about her story has been published, written by her mistress Kasey. The proud owner has since quit her job to devote herself full-time to her protégé’s Instagram presence.