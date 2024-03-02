As we reported, EA recently fired a good portion of its employees and closed teams. The studios involved also include Respawn, which lost some staff and saw the closure of an ongoing Star Wars project. Now, however, comes some good news. The layoffs had no effect on the project Star Wars genre RTS by BIT REACTORwhich is making the game under the guidance of Respawn.

The confirmation comes directly from the developer via Twitterwho reassured players after receiving many questions about it.

BIT REACTOR writes: “This past week has been difficult for the industry, especially due to our strong relationships with other teams at Respawn. But for those asking, we're still hard at work and our game was not affected from last week's news.”