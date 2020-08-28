The Fed’s decision not to stop accelerating inflation will provide support to the Russian stock market and increase demand for OFZ , said analysts interviewed by Izvestia. Although the decision of the US central bank is bad news for the dollar, one should not hope for the strengthening of the ruble against it. because the national currency has many problems of its own. August 27 Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell announced that he will not automatically raise the rate when inflation accelerates above 2% per year … It means that super soft monetary conditions will remain in the world for a long time … Holders of government bonds of developed countries will have to come to terms with negative returns, but stock markets will grow, and they will still be able to earn money on stocks. Experts advise to choose the securities of exporters on which dividends are paid.

Coarse inflation

Emerging market equities, including Russian stocks, will be boosted by the Fed’s decision to keep rates low for a long time … And low rates in developed markets and a weak dollar are driving demand for more profitable assets, said Olga Belenkaya, head of macroeconomic analysis at Finam.

This situation always contributes to the growth of risk appetites. , explained Andrey Kochetkov, a leading analyst at Otkritie Broker. It is no coincidence that stock markets have almost completely recovered their spring losses, he continued, and this wave is spreading not only to the United States, but also to the indices of other countries, including developing ones.

Photo: Global Look Press / Frank Rumpenhorst

Russian government bonds against the background of geopolitical news in August fell in price, and their yield went up, recalled Dmitry Postolenko, portfolio manager of Sberbank Asset Management. At the end of the month, OFZs were among the outsiders among sovereign bonds of developing countries, which were mainly growing in price. But these securities were supported by the Ministry of Finance, having canceled part of the auctions for the placement, and now their yield looks attractive, so by the end of the year the activity of buyers should increase, Dmitry Postolenko predicts.

The prospects for government bonds of any developed country are worse, since the real yield on them will be negative , said asset manager of BCS Andrey Rusetsky. For example, 10-year Treasury bonds now yield minus 0.03% per annum. Negative values ​​are also observed for government securities of Germany, Great Britain and Spain.

On August 27, the Fed made a historic decision – the US central bank will abandon the practice of preemptive rate hikes if inflation exceeds 2% … The Federal Reserve will continue to make efforts to achieve the desired level of consumer price growth in the long term. However, if they grow by less than 2% for a long time, the Fed intends to apply monetary policy instruments so that inflation will exceed the target level for some time, it said in a statement.

This step is necessary to cope with a rather difficult macroeconomic situation, consisting of low rates, low inflation, relatively low productivity, slow growth and so on, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said at a press conference. … According to him, now we have to use even the slightest leverage if it helps stabilize the economy.

The abandonment of traditional practices means that markets can count on the Fed’s ultra-soft long-term policy. A direct consequence of this is an increase in the number of financial instruments with low rates on the market.

All for the ruble

The Bank of Russia rate in the foreseeable future is expected to be higher than that of the Fed by approximately the amount of inflation in the Russian Federation and the country risk premium , said Georgy Vaschenko, head of the department of trade operations in the domestic stock market of IC “Freedom Finance”. In his opinion, at the September meeting, the Central Bank will keep the indicator unchanged – due to the risks of a rapid weakening of the ruble.

The rate cut to 4.25% led to negative consequences for the OFZ market, recalled Andrey Kochetkov from Otkritie Broker. The risk premium has declined so much that the Finance Ministry is already experiencing difficulties with the placement of federal loan bonds, he explained, adding that opinions differ greatly on the future actions of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation.

Photo: Izvestia / Alexander Kazakov

In the next month, the dollar may well be in the range of 73-80, and the euro in the corridor of 85-90 rubles … In the current environment, pressure on the Russian currency is exerted by the situation in Belarus and the likelihood of new sanctions against the Russian Federation, the unstable dynamics of COVID-19 infections, as well as the presidential race in the United States, said Ilya Zaporozhsky, an expert at the Academy of Finance and Investment Management.

Until the end of September, the dollar is unlikely to fall below the natural support of 71-72 rubles, and the euro can easily rise above 90, since any decline in the American in the world now means a simultaneous strengthening of the euro , said Pyotr Pushkaryov, chief expert of the TeleTrade information and analytical center. However, if the US currency continues to weaken in the world market, it cannot be ruled out that we will see the rate of 70 rubles / $.

Risk in fashion

In the second quarter, amid increased volatility in the markets and a decrease in deposit rates, interest in more risky assets increased, the Central Bank of the Russian Federation said on Friday … According to the regulator, citizens began to buy more stocks, foreign currency and structural bonds. A few days earlier, the Bank of Russia announced that in April-June almost a million investors came to the stock market. Now in Russia, almost 6 million people have brokerage accounts.

It is important to diversify investments, it is better to use different tools , warned portfolio manager of Sberbank Asset Management Dmitry Postolenko. In his opinion, a reserve, which would be enough for three to four months of life, should be kept on a deposit, it can be in different currencies – rubles, dollars and euros. Dmitry Postolenko advised investing in shares, but only through mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.

Photo: Izvestia / Zurab Javakhadze

Since the bullish rally in global markets is taking place against the backdrop of serious problems in the real economy, stocks should be bought with great caution. , noted the investment strategist of “Alor Broker” Pavel Verevkin. For example, he advised to enter the Moscow Exchange no earlier than the quotes will be corrected by 10-15% of the current values. He also warned against buying shares of high-tech US companies – they are heavily “oversold” at the moment.

If you choose Russian stocks, then you should pay attention to exporting companies, for example, oil and steel producers. , noted Andrey Rusetsky from BCS. According to him, domestic securities win back the devaluation in 1-1.5 years, and at the current oil price, their future dividend yield exceeds 10%. Against the backdrop of “long” negative rates, real estate, both commercial and residential, is becoming attractive, he added.