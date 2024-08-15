Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has announced that Yves Bissouma will miss Tottenham’s trip to Leicester on Monday after being spotted inhaling laughing gas last weekend. Bissouma apologized after a video went viral on Sunday showing him inhaling a balloon believed to contain nitrous oxide, known as laughing gas. Spurs launched an internal investigation and the midfielder was suspended for one match for his misconduct.

“We have suspended him for Monday’s game,” Postecoglou said. “The door is open for him and hopefully we can help him understand that the decisions he makes have an impact on more than just him. Hopefully that will allow him to make better decisions in the future,” the Spurs manager added.