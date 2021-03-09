The young Swiss Stefan Bissegger, 22, took the lead in the Paris-Nice cycling race, after his victory in the third stage, a time trial disputed this Tuesday in Gien (Loiret). He did so by beating French champion Rémi Cavagna by 83 hundredths of a second after a 14.4-kilometer time trial.

The Slovenian Primoz Roglic was the first of the big favorites to the final victory, qualifying third on the stage, six seconds behind the winner, ahead of the American Brandon McNulty, also 22 years old.

With his victory, Bissengger snatched first place overall from Australian Michael Matthews (AUS / BikeExchange), who was 17th on the stage, 23 seconds behind Bissegger. The Swiss cyclist, silver in the 2019 U-23 World Cup, won for the first time at the WorldTour level, which he arrived last year with the EF Education team.

“Of rage. I had to brake at the end when I caught up with a rider on a curve, “lamented Cavagna, who is still looking for a first victory in a ‘chrono’ of a WorldTour race, the first division of world cycling. Quite the opposite of the winner of the day. “I’m very proud of myself. I knew it would be tight, I was warned over the earpiece to reserve strength for the final climb, ”said Bissegger of the EF Education Team.

Among the contenders for the final podium, the British Tao Geoghegan Hart (Ineos), winner of the last Giro d’Italia, left 38 seconds behind Roglic, and the Australian Jai Hindley, second in the ‘pink race’, 56. Russian Aleksandr Vlasov and German Maximilian Schachmann, winner of the event last year, lost just 16 seconds.

On Wednesday, the fourth stage leads from Châlon-sur-Saône to Chiroubles along a route of 187.5 kilometers, which climbs Mont Brouilly twice and concludes with a 7.3-kilometer ascent (6% incline) on the Monts du Beaujolais.