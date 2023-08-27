Every time someone eats or drinks a packaged product, it is very likely that they are ingesting microscopic amounts of bisphenol A, a plastic widely used by the food industry that has been in the crosshairs of health authorities for years. It is what is known as an endocrine disruptor, a substance that has the ability to alter the proper functioning of the body. Until this year, the European Food Safety Agency (EFSA) maintained that these traces fell within the limits of what was considered safe. But a review he published in April it turns the situation around completely: it sets thresholds 20,000 times lower and now practically any intake, no matter how small, is considered “a health risk”.

Given this forceful report, it is the European Commission that has to make a move: is planning to ban BPA in all food contact packaging, but before that we will have to find safe alternatives. In the past, it has already taken action on the matter, reducing the amounts allowed as studies emerged that questioned the safety of BPA. In 2011 he banned it from baby bottles and food and drinks intended for children under three years of age, since children and pregnant women are the most sensitive to this substance. But this new EFSA report will foreseeably mean its total elimination.

While that happens, many questions arise: How does it influence health? What foods are most contaminated? What alternatives are there to this plastic? What should citizens do in this situation? What deadlines does the European Commission have to ban bisphenol? Not all of them have a clear answer, but what follows tries to answer them.

The new EFSA safety report is motivated by the review of more than 800 studies that have been published over the years. Some of them showed that these small amounts of BPA produced an increase in a type of white blood cell, called T helper, in the spleen of mice, which is commonly used to assess the risks of food additives and other substances. These cells play an essential role in immune mechanisms and, depending on the body, such an increase could lead to the development of allergic lung inflammation and autoimmune disorders. The Technical Commission also took into account other potentially harmful health effects on the reproductive, developmental and metabolic systems that were detected in the risk assessment.

These types of risks are not immediate nor do they necessarily result in the development of diseases. But continuous exposure to bisphenol increases the risk of developing them, without being quantified exactly to what extent. Despite these uncertainties, the document warns of the dangers and calls for its withdrawal, since “the general population of all age groups is exposed to levels that exceed two or three orders of magnitude [cientos o miles de veces] tolerable daily intake”; that is, the amount that a person could consume every day of his life without having repercussions for his health.

José Manuel López Nicolás, professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at the University of Murcia, acknowledges that it is a “forceful and unusual” review: “The Tolerable Daily Intake has never been lowered by 20,000 times.” But remember that other organizations, such as the European Medicines Agency and the German Federal Institute for Risk Assessment, with the same evidence on the table, have reached different conclusions and do not consider that the results of the studies can be directly extrapolated in mice to humans.

“That being said, it would be a mistake to ignore the EFSA assessment. The European Commission must heed the new recommendation and review the presence of BPA [de los envases alimentarios]”, continues López Nicolás, who, however, does not consider the current intake alarming. “As a citizen I am not concerned at all. I don’t think I’ll be looking at the containers to see if they have bisphenol A, we will have to wait for the measures taken by the EU and for it to adapt to the new recommendations”, he concludes.

It is a different opinion from that of Ángel Nadal, professor of Physiology at the Miguel Hernández University of Elche. He acknowledges that it’s almost impossible to avoid excessive consumption of BPA these days, but he does recommend limiting your intake of foods that are packaged with it. “It is especially important in pregnant women and children up to three years of age, who are more susceptible to the damage they can cause. Endocrine disruptors alter the expression of genes and in this phase the highest gene expression occurs ”, he points out.

This does not mean, he continues, that adults are completely exempt from risk. “Epidemiological studies have shown its connection with many pathologies that have to do with the endocrine system, from obesity and diabetes to breast cancer; it has also been linked to autism. What happens at the levels that we are exposed to is that the predisposition to suffer from these disorders increases, but in a subtle way, it is not like a toxic to use, which if consumed makes you sick”, says Nadal.

How can you avoid ingesting BPA? The established thresholds are so small that practically any food in contact with bisphenol far exceeds the limits now established by EFSA. And a large portion of packaged goods have it. The body itself carried out a study of various foods and drinks in 2015 and established averages of how much substance they contained.

It is impossible to establish exactly to what extent, because it varies depending on brands and products, but in general desserts, packaged fish and cereals had the most amount (also herbs, but their intake is usually much lower). Fatty foods that are in contact with the chemical normally carry higher amounts, since it is fat-soluble, which also allows it to enter human cells very easily.

The packaging does not have to warn of its presence, although the recycling code can give clues. It is usually more present in those with the numbers 3, 6 and 7. Some brands include labels that announce that they are free of BPA, although today they are a minority. It is difficult to avoid this omnipresent light, resistant, colorable and very profitable substance for the industry.

Ricardo José Bosch Martínez, Professor of Biology at the University of Alcalá de Henares, recommended in an interview published on the university website use glass or steel containers and avoid heating plastics, such as those of tupperwaresince in this way the migration of BPA and other substances to food is increased.

ban in europe

Having received the EFSA report, the European Commission set to work to ban bisphenol A. It plans to have an action plan in place by the first quarter of 2024, although a safe alternative to BPA will be necessary for this to be developed. . Nadal believes that it is possible that they are looking for other bisphenols in the family, less studied, but that pose similar health problems. “Those that are being proposed so far are derivatives of the same type of molecule: bisphenol F or S, which molecularly act in similar ways.” They say that there are other plastics that are beginning to be studied and that do not have estrogenic effects.

But as one of the authors of the EFSA review, who prefers not to be identified, acknowledges, it is likely that if other plastics are subjected to as rigorous reviews and studies as those that have been carried out with bisphenol, problems will eventually appear, in greater or lesser extent. And giving up plastic for other types of containers, such as glass, is today almost unthinkable due to the logistical implications that this has (it is much heavier and more difficult to store).

In a world plagued with plastics, BPA is one of the 40 endocrine disruptors that affect humans and whose consequences are not fully measured. “It is almost impossible to carry out certain studies because no one is free from them, so control groups cannot be made to compare populations”, Nadal points out. However, the foreseeable withdrawal of bisphenol will mean, in the professor’s opinion, “a victory for the health of Europeans”.