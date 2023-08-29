Bisignani at the Piazza di Affari: “Extra profits from the banks? Meloni made a mistake. And about his sister Arianna as head of the FdI Secretariat…”

To close the sixth edition of “The square“, a lucky event by Affaritaliani.it that once again this year has monopolized the political debate, there has been Luigi Bisignani, a profound connoisseur of palaces, a “manager of hidden power”, as we read on the net. Although Bisignani does not recognize itself in this definition.

And it is precisely from the titles of the journalist’s last two books, “The powerful in Renzi’s time” And “The powerful at the time of Giorgia“, which Bisignani’s intervention at the kermesse starts. “We must say something fundamental: Giorgia must not make the mistakes that Renzi made”, thunders the journalist. “Arrived as a scrap, in fact, Renzi he immediately called his ‘magic circle’ by placing the head of the Florence fire brigade as head of the legal office of Palazzo Chigi”, continues Bisignani.

“Meloni must be careful”, he continues, “surrounding himself with too many friends is not good. He probably shouldn’t have put his sister Arianna head of the political secretariat of the party. Why? Because he gives a different vision of her and of that freshness that Melons brought to the country, together with this force that convinced the Italians. A force that is appreciated because it is very loyal and very coherent”.

But not only. Bisignani also highlights two other mistakes made by the premier. “In my opinion”, he continues, “Meloni was also wrong with the banks. Surrounding yourself with friends is wrong, it’s true. But you shouldn’t even adopt a vision like Salvini’s, where there is only one person in government. In fact , before starting the extra profit tax of the banks he should have at least warned his vice presidents, as well as the two most important Italian bankers Messina (Understanding) e Orcel (Unicredit),” he explains Bisignani. “Then”, continues the journalist, “even closing yourself too much with the ministers is not a good thing. Not having given solidarity to the defense minister has put him in a difficult situation”.

WATCH THE VIDEO OF DIRECTOR PERRINO’S INTERVIEW WITH BISIGNANI AT LA PIAZZA DI AFFARI

