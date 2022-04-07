Bisignani: “It goes without saying that I have not the faintest idea about the Colombia question and I have learned about it from the newspapers”

“A Truth really imaginative that in each of her inquiries she tries to make me tick; that I may even have been the required witness of a meeting between two personalities of the president’s caliber D’Alema and of Dr. Bono it flatters me personally, but it really makes me smile. Needless to say, of the question Colombia I have not the faintest idea and I learned about it from the newspapers. At that time of year, however, I was on vacation with my daughter who lives in Mexico. “With these words Luigi Bisignaniconsulted by Affaritaliani.itcomments this morning’s article in the newspaper La Vertià entitled: “Bono did not give the okay to D’Alema on the deal” – And at the lunch at the company, Bisignani also checked out – The CEO Fincantieri wanted the lobbyist as a witness, not trusting Baffino. The order to the dg Giordo: no agreement with the politician

THIS IS WHAT THE TRUTH WRITTEN. THE ARTICLE

In the middle of Colombia-gate, Massimo D’Alema, in addition to the CEO of Fincantieri Giuseppe Bono, also met “the man who whispers to the powerful”, aka Luigi Bisignani, for lunch. In recent days we had talked about a breakfast organized on 21 December last in via Tevere in the Roman headquarters of the company where the former premier would have exchanged Christmas greetings with Bono. We had also revealed that at the table there was a third diner who for days remained without a name, until the first rumors about Bisignani, a former journalist expelled from the Order, lobbyist and entrepreneur, known in recent news for an interrogation as an affiliate of the phantom lodge Hungary by Piero Amara.

Bisignani denied being part of the alleged secret society, after having already been involved and burned in the events of P2 and P4. The 68-year-old consultant originally from Milan, but resident in Rome, is still considered one of the most influential characters in the capital due to his endless agenda, although he is seen as a smoke in the eyes by much of the leftist press. Even today he marks the days with lunches and appointments. One of these would have been with D’Alema and Bono. From Fincantieri we confirm that on the day when Druids and Freemasons celebrate the winter solstice, Bisignani was at the table with them, but without a specific role. Sources close to the CEO Chiosano that it is the former prime minister who “asked to be able to go and say hello” to the manager and that the latter, “not trusting D’Alema, invited Bisignani to stay for lunch”.

The same sources specify that, however, that meeting “was one of the many organized in those days with various guests for the exchange of Christmas greetings” and that “the meal was frugal”. In fact, the 78-year-old Bono would have a monastic relationship with food. While he would be more accustomed to public relations: «Bisignani has gone several times to greet him on the occasion of the holidays and also knows D’Alema well. They have all known each other well for years. But the former prime minister has never done business with Fincantieri, nor, as far as we know, with Bisignani. During the lunch the three talked about politics and international scenarios, Bono being passionate about both, spreading their respective different points of view ».

AT THE TABLE

In Fincantieri they believe that D’Alema agreed to have lunch with Bono “also in the presence of Bisig nani” probably due to the urgency of discussing Colombia a few days after the first operational meeting of his collaborators in Cartagena in the Cotecmar shipyards. The reconstruction continues: “Only at the end, when taking his leave at the elevator door in the presence of the witness, D’Alema briefly mentioned to Bono about an activity in South America, without specifying that he was in Colombia, of which he said he having already spoken with the CEO of Leonardo Alessandro Profumo and the director general of the military ships division G iuse ppe Giordo, whom he had therefore identified as his interlocutors “.

In short, the former prime minister would have appeared in via Tevere with the banal excuse of Christmas, but today Fincantieri suspect that he was “interested from the outset in finding a moment to mention to Bono, albeit vaguely, what he believed being an opportunity in South America and, having already moved with G io rd o, he probably hoped to receive, by informing the CEO, a go-ahead which he did not get on the lift door ». It seems like seeing again the scene described to the prosecutors in Rome by Carlo De Benedetti about his visit to Palazzo Chigi at the beginning of 2016: even on that occasion, only at the moment of saying goodbye in front of the elevator, also in a very vague way, the he entrepreneur would have learned from the then Prime Minister Matteo Renzi of the decree in preparation on the popular banks, a reform on which the publisher of Tomorrow would have bet in the following days, earning 600,000 euros by buying and selling shares.

On December 21, Bono apparently glossed over: “He nodded, smelling, however, that there was something that was being kept hidden from him or that in any case he had to pay attention to” and “laughing, but not too much”, he would have implied that ” he was convinced neither by the cryptic information he had just received from D’Alema, nor by the fact that Profumo and Giordo were involved and, in fact, immediately afterwards he warned the managing director to follow the correct procedures, inviting him to rely only on the G2G channels in charge and not on D ‘Alema ». According to Bono’s entourage “in hindsight, the presence of the witness Bisignani at the interview was providential.”

The collaborators of the strong man of Italian shipbuilding also point out that Profumo and Giordo, with whom D’Alema said he had already spoken, “were, among other things, rivals of the CEO; the first because he opposed the design of the European common defense under Italian leadership pursued by Bono, the latter because he was aiming for his chair as CEO ». In addition, the CEO of Fincantieri would have been “completely unaware” of the 80 million commissions of which D’Alema “extrapolates” in the audio published by La Verità and would have “absolutely forbidden Giordo to use any mediation that provided for any commissions, inviting him to use only and exclusively institutional contacts “. And for this Giordo, to justify the trip to Bogotà, would have reported having to “meet the Minister of Defense and not low-level interlocutors procured by Giancarlo Mazzotta”, the former Apulian mayor, currently on trial for serious crimes (including for extortion aggravated by the mafia method) and D’Alema’s “ambassador” to Colombia.

THE TRANSFER TO LEBANON

About the trip of the former foreign minister to Lebanon together with the manager of Fincantieri Federico Riggio in the summer of 2019 they let us know from Trieste: “D’Alema’s trip was not paid for by the company and he did not travel with us. If he met Riggio in Beirut it was because he was there as a consultant to Ernst & Young, a company that provided us with regular and transparent advice that has nothing to do with the Colombian mechanism ». A contract with a total ceiling of 560,000 euros entrusted to identify tenders and partners in the Middle East and provide dossiers on the country. However, another € 400,000 legal aid agreement was never activated.

On March 1, after we published the first scoop with D’Alema’s audio and the news of the Memorandum of understanding signed by G io rd o and by the commercial director Achille Fulfaro in Bogotà, at 6:55 am, Bono wrote to Giordo this email: “If you signed Mou without my knowledge, I am waiting for you to draw the consequences”. Translated: I await your resignation. 7:48 am: “Doctor, we didn’t sign Mou, we just signed a paper with a timeline of how to proceed. This morning I’ll come straight to you and show it to you. ” In fact, the document pompously named Mou was quite generic, but in any case it was defined in the header and, in close turn, Mazzotta, according to our sources, had provided the Colombians with a slightly more detailed road map, with dead line to 31 March for the formal closure of the agreement and to May for the approval of the loan by Sace.

Regarding the Colombian negotiation, Giordo’s suspension letter dated March 28 reads: “Your involvement in the affair has publicly emerged with roles and initiatives that, on the one hand, create strong embarrassment and potential damage to the undersigned Company” given the role held by the chief executive officer, “for another they must necessarily and punctually be clarified and evaluated”. In the registered letter, the company informs Giordo of the following: “Pending verification of the existence of your responsibilities, including disciplinary ones (through an internal audit, ed), we order his precautionary suspension from the service, without prejudice to the salary rights, with immediate effect and until further notice “. Giordo was also invited “to refrain, until further notice, from participating in the activities of Fincantieri’s investee companies, in which he holds corporate positions upon designation” of the company.

A decision that Bo does not consider too hasty. On the contrary, he considers himself a “guarantor”, having, according to him, warned his colleague in December, three months before the measure. Except then to discover that “Giordo did not meet with the Minister of Defense, but with Mazzotta’s emissaries” and that “he had signed a Mou, while to Bono he had talked about a minute of the meeting and then about what turned out to be the road map “. Not to mention, our interlocutors reiterate, that “he was not authorized to sign either the road map or the MoU and he had done it and earned him the suspension”. Also with regard to an alleged previous consultancy requested in the US from the law firm Robert Allen Law of Miami, “reported” also to Leonardo da D’Alema, the multinational denies: “We have always made use of primary firms in Washington and New York” . Does the top management have any other news on the case? «No, we never received any other information because Giordo did not speak with institutional interlocutors, as you rightly wrote. In fact, the Colombian signatories of the MOU were independent consultants. Superficiality or what? ” In view of the upcoming appointments, the battle around the Colombia-gate is getting really bloody.

Read also:

“2022 GDP at 3.1%. On Affaritaliani.it the entire DEF of the Draghi government

War, the pro-American soldier Letta does not convince the Italians

Sale of VAT-free weapons, M5s: “Interrogation to Mef and Defense”

Ius scholae reads by the summer. Citizenship before the age of 18. It’s right?

Why has Netflix lost over 35% of its value since the beginning of the year? The 4 reasons

Mattia Santori, from Sardines to the defense of geese: the web goes wild. VIDEO

Eni, Calvosa: “We are always projected towards the future”

JTI Italia, presented the first course on ecological transition

Milan, inauguration of the first Primark store in via Torino