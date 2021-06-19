The liberal positions of the president of the United States, Joe Biden, place him in the crosshairs of the bishopric. Despite being a devout Catholic who attends mass every Sunday, his position in situations such as the right to interrupt pregnancy, same-sex marriage or respect for the trans community collide with the doctrine of the Church and the most critical prelates have made a move. The American Bishops’ Conference announced on Friday its decision to draft a statement on the sacrament of communion that may involve denying the Eucharist to Biden, the second Catholic president of the country after John F. Kennedy, as well as other politicians of this denomination. for supporting abortion.

Defying calls from the Vatican, the bishops voted in their general assembly to draft a formal declaration on the ‘meaning of the Eucharist in the life of the Church’. The decision was approved in a virtual meeting by a large majority: 168 votes in favor, 55 against and 6 abstentions. It is a document in which the prelates weighed the advisability of reaffirming the doctrine of the Church despite the risk of sowing partisan division. The statement is scheduled to be presented for approval at the conference meeting, to be held next November.

Bishop Kevin Rhoades of Fort Wayne-South Bend, Indiana, noted that the committee drafting the declaration “will look at the issue of Eucharistic coherence.” Michael Burbidge of Arlington, Virginia, said in turn that the document is about “excluding no one from the church.” In this way, the practical scope of the decision will be limited, as it will leave to each bishop the responsibility of deciding whether or not politicians who support abortion can receive the Eucharist, one of the most sacred rituals of Catholicism. After being asked about this measure and the possibility that he would be denied communion, Biden pointed out that “it is a private matter and I do not think it will happen.”

Banned in 2019



It is not the first time that Biden’s liberal positions run into Church doctrine. In 2019, a South Carolina priest refused to give Holy Communion to the current president because of his stance on abortion. The Catholic News Service reported in May that the Vatican had warned US bishops to proceed with caution with policies designed “to address the situation of Catholics in public office that support legislation allowing abortion, euthanasia or other moral evils.” .

Biden, who when he was traveling as Obama’s vice president would send someone to find churches for him to attend mass and receive communion, has made public statements during the last decade that the Church has not liked. “I don’t think we have the right to tell other people that women cannot have control over their own bodies. It is a decision between them and their doctors, “he said about abortion.