The Episcopal Conference of Venezuela (CEV) spoke in favor of the country’s “sovereignty” over the Essequibo, but asked that the referendum on the issue scheduled for December 3rd not be manipulated by Chavismo.

Venezuela has claimed sovereignty over the Guyanese region of Essequibo since the 19th century. In the consultation at the beginning of December, the Venezuelan population will decide whether the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro should take measures to annex the region, which corresponds to around 70% of the territory from Guyana.

The dispute has gained heat in recent years because large oil reserves have been found in the contested area.

In the referendum on the 3rd, one of the measures suggested is the creation of a Venezuelan state in the area. The consultation is condemned by Guyana, which filed a lawsuit with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to suspend it, by the United States and by organizations such as the Organization of American States (OAS).

In a statement released on Wednesday (22), the CEV said it was “in favor of Venezuela’s territorial sovereignty over the Essequibo”.

“The Church has had a permanent presence on the border, which has helped to value, protect and develop this territorial sovereignty”, stated the bishops.

However, the CEV asked in the statement “that all citizens are well informed about the meaning and consequences of the December 3 referendum, so that they can act with full awareness and freedom”.

“The aforementioned referendum must not be manipulated by purely political interests, nor as a means of putting pressure on citizens,” said the bishops in the note, in which they also called for a peaceful solution to the dispute.

“We raise our prayers that this controversy between Guyana and Venezuela does not turn into conflict, but rather that peace is built between both nations in the field of Law and dialogue,” they stated.

The CEV added that it hopes that holding the referendum will contribute “to raising awareness about the need to respond to other problems we are experiencing, such as the precariousness of public services (water, electricity, fuel), health, education and nutrition crises, in addition to guaranteeing everyone’s political and electoral rights.”