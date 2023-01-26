PA Madrid Thursday, January 26, 2023, 11:29



“We cannot fall for provocations, we cannot identify terrorism with any religion.” This was the message that the Secretary General of the Episcopal Conference, César García Magán, wanted to launch this Thursday during the informative breakfast organized by Fórum Europa, hours after a North African citizen murdered the sacristan of a parish and seriously injured a priest .

During his speech, García Magán condemned the “sad and unfortunate event” that occurred on Wednesday, and showed his “pain and closeness to the victims and their families.” “We cannot add fuel to the fire,” stressed the prelate, who appealed for the migrant and Muslim community not to be designated as terrorists. In this sense, he stressed that the Islamic Commission has condemned the facts without palliatives.

“I want to reiterate our most absolute and total condemnation for the use of this violence, with special gravity when it is intended to equivocally justify in the name of God,” García Magán argued. “That is taking God’s name in vain, whatever name it is.”

Following this line of argument, he recalled that «in Spain we had the experience of the danger of demonizing groups. When this country suffered the terrible scourge of terrorism, it could not fall, and it did fall on occasion, in the identification between terrorists and the noble, loyal and hard-working Basque people. When Francisco Tomás y Valiente died, the cry was ‘Basques yes, ETA no’”, he added. “In this case there has been a motivation of hatred of faith”