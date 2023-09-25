ZAt the start of the autumn general assembly of the German Bishops’ Conference in Wiesbaden, there are no signs that the bishops are moving towards the Advisory Board for those affected in the conflict over recognition payments for victims of abuse. The Advisory Board of the German Bishops’ Conference, whose mandate granted by the bishops expires at the end of the year, recently suggested to the “Episcopal Specialist Group on Sexual Abuse” that the procedure for “acknowledging the suffering suffered” should be fundamentally changed again.

Daniel Deckers in the political editorial department responsible for “The Present”.

In order to avoid compensation lawsuits like the one in which the Archdiocese of Cologne was sentenced to pay 300,000 euros in June, the Independent Commission for Recognition Services (UKA) should award those affected an “act-oriented basic flat rate” upon request, depending on the severity of the plausible attack. According to information from the FAZ, this should increase from 40,000 in the case of incursions and border violations with long-term consequences to 175,000 euros in the case of abuse to 250,000 euros in the case of serious abuse.

The working group criticized the proposals

Furthermore, the bishops should make it possible for those affected to be represented by legal counsel at their expense throughout the entire UKA process. In addition, they should be given the right to an individual examination procedure and have access to better objection procedures, demanded the advisory board for those affected.

Before the conference began, it was considered extremely unlikely that the bishops could agree to such a "system change" instead of examining individual cases. Rather, the chairman of the episcopal specialist group, Aachen Bishop Helmut DIESE, is likely to be given the task of examining the proposals. In an initial assessment at the beginning of September, the working group did not take kindly to the suggestions of the advisory board for those affected.







The chairman of the German Bishops’ Conference, Georg Bätzing, said on Monday at the beginning of the general assembly that he was convinced that the current system was “good” and, as far as one could say, had a “pacifying” effect.

The bishops have taken a small step towards establishing a council of experts that will ensure the quality of the Catholic Church’s existing measures against sexual abuse and experiences of violence and, if necessary, develop them further. The formation of such a council was announced in September last year. The bishops now have a draft statute for this “core element” of the restructuring of their anti-abuse strategy before they can vote.

Commission should define procedures for selecting applicants

However, it will probably be many more months before the nine-member committee is constituted – if it happens at all. First of all, a selection committee is to be formed in coordination with the Office of the Independent Commissioner for Issues of Child Sexual Abuse at the Federal Government, which does not include any church representatives. This commission should publicly advertise membership in the expert council and determine the procedure for selecting applicants.

Seven of the selected experts, who must have technical and professional expertise, are then appointed by the chairman of the German Bishops’ Conference for three years. Two members of the expert council should be sent by the advisory board for those affected. However, these should not be allowed to belong to the board of the committee.







The voluntary work in the Expert Council includes tasks such as the annual preparation of monitoring reports, on-site surveys, the formation of working groups and the development of expertise, each for the attention of the bishops. Information to the public is provided for in the draft statute in the form of a “may” provision.