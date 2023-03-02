Pope Francis signed a decree with which cardinals and bishops will have to pay for the apartments in which they live in the Vatican. That is to say, that no leader may have a property “free of charge or under particularly favorable conditions.”

This happened after an audience with the new minister of the Ministry of Economy, Maximino Caballero, in which he asked “that more resources be assigned and reserved for the Apostolic See.”

In this document, the Pontiff resolved that the measure will be for cardinals, heads of Departments, presidents, secretaries, undersecretaries, executives, auditors and their equivalents, of the Tribunal of the Roman Rota.

“This provision has no effect on the facilities already granted on the date of its entry into force and, therefore, the contracts already stipulated before the entry into force of this provision will continue until their natural expiration, but may be extended or renewed only in accordance with the previous provisions”, explains the text.

In addition, in March 2021, due to a deficit in the Holy See, the salary of cardinals was reduced by 10 percent, that of senior positions in the Curia by 8 percent, and that of religious and ecclesiastical members by 3 percent. non-managerial functions.

With the rescriptum it is asked that “everyone make an extraordinary sacrifice to allocate more resources to the mission of the Holy See, also increasing the income from the management of real estate.”

