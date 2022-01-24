AAs a reaction to the report on sexual abuse in the Archdiocese of Munich-Freising, the Bishop of Mainz, Peter Kohlgraf, spoke up on Monday and made a very personal statement. Studies like these “receive a lot of attention in the media,” said the theology professor, who admitted that the topic not only occupied him, but also weighed heavily on him: “Out of the pride of being on the road for Jesus Christ, I’m always ashamed and the wish that the earth might open up beneath me.”

There have been situations in recent years, not only with regard to abuse, “where I was afraid to show myself publicly,” said the Bishop of Mainz, who obviously didn’t always find it easy, “for this often failing church stand”. Nevertheless, he cannot run away from his task and is grateful “for the many people who support me and each other in faith”. It is not the time for great moral sermons on the part of the church, but the task remains to live the gospel.

When it comes to dealing with abuse in the church, people want to know who is responsible, especially when it comes to prominent names. At the start of the week, Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, who has been heavily criticized for his tenure as archbishop of Munich, corrected earlier statements and admitted that he had attended a meeting in 1980 that involved allegations against a priest.

According to Kohlgraf, studies such as the 82-page Munich report are not yet a reappraisal, but only “a piece of the jigsaw puzzle to uncover, understand and draw conclusions”. In Mainz, as in other dioceses, there is an effort to talk to those affected and witnesses; and compare the knowledge gained in this way with old notes in the files. The “systemic environment of the abuse” is also examined: for example, the question is asked whether the perpetrators or victims were “protected” from talk out of concern.