Bishop Munilla says that sexual conversion therapies “do not exist” and are “an ideological construct of Marxism”

The bishop of Orihuela-Alicante, José Ignacio Munilla, considers that “what they call conversion therapies does not exist, but is” an “ideological construct of Marxism to prevent the Church from pastorally accompanying people with homosexual inclinations, helping them to live.” the virtue of chastity.”

These statements by the prelate on social networks coincide with the announcement by the Ministry of Equality that it is going to investigate the complaint filed by the Spanish Association against Conversion Therapies ‘It is not therapy’, in which it states that in seven Spanish dioceses – including that of Valencia – sexual conversion courses and workshops are being taught for LGTBI+ people.

According to Munilla, “what they call conversion therapy,” in reality, does not exist.” ”It is just an “ideological construct” of Marxism to prevent the Church from pastorally accompanying people with homosexual inclinations, helping them to live the virtue of chastity,” he asserts.

In his opinion, “it is ironic that those who defend the freedom to change sex – hormones and surgeries included – prohibit homosexuals from freely requesting what they describe as conversion therapy.”