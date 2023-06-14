Massimo Camisasca, bishop emeritus of Reggio Emilia and Guastalla, soul of Communion and Liberation, former superior of the Fraternity of San Carlo

“One day Berlusconi asked me: ‘How many come to Mass? And who?’ I didn’t tell them the names, it seemed to me an interference in their privacy. But I replied that more players than the average Italian went there.” The bishop Massimo CamisascaThat Berlusconi chose how chaplain of the Sacchi’s Milan in an interview given to the online site lanuovabq.it he recounted his relationship with the former prime minister at 360 degrees, underlining the merit of the Cav. “I acted as a father to save Eluana, I think he is now in the arms of God”.

The full interview

Massimo Camisasca, bishop emeritus of Reggio Emilia and Guastalla, soul of Communion and Liberation, former superior of the Fraternity of San Carlo. Among his titles, the most unexpected one is missing: AC Milan chaplain of the invincibles…

“I met Silvio Berlusconi in 1986 when he joined Milan as chaplain…”.

How did it go?

“I used to live in Rome, I received a letter from a man who asked me if I would accept to become chaplain of Milan, which had just been taken over by the entrepreneur Silvio Berlusconi. It was Adriano Galliani”.

Did Galliani or Berlusconi hire you?

“Berlusconi”.

Why did he ask her?

“It’s a bit of a tangled story…”

We feel…

“So, in those years during the summer I lived on Lake Maggiore and every week between July and August we had some meetings with those from Gioventù Studentesca. A cousin of Berlusconi also came and sometimes Paolo Berlusconi, his brother (and future editor of the Journal ed.)”.

So is their hand behind it?

“From what I later learned, it was his cousin Giancarlo Foscale (later patron of the reborn Manzoni theater and managing director of the Standa ed.) who gave him my name. Berlusconi appointed Galliani and I began by coming from Rome every Saturday when Milan played in home”.

The first meeting?

“I had an audience with him in Rome with Saint John Paul II, Liedholm was still on the Milan bench, Sacchi arrived shortly after”.

The timing of entrusting the team to a spiritual guide is striking: before changing coach, did you think about the chaplain?

“He was convinced that this figure too could be decisive for the serenity of the players.”

But was it a matter of giving a “religious” service or was there something more?

“The task I had was to celebrate Mass on Saturday afternoons when Milan played at home on Sundays, then from that moment on in four years many relationships and many friendships were created. On the Milan plane when he went to Barcelona and Vienna and won the two European Cups, they wanted me too”.

Interference?

“One day Berlusconi asked me: “How many come to Mass? And who?”.

And she?

“I didn’t give names yet, it seemed to me an interference in their privacy. But I replied that more players than the Italian average went there. It was true: many players from Sacchi’s Milan attended the Mass”.

Why was he interested in knowing who went to Mass?

“First of all because he considered it a duty to offer it to his players and wanted to understand what response he had, Berlusconi had no other purpose, he was sincere. And then he was convinced that the Mass lived in a Christian way could give serenity and normality to a team that was on top of the world. He perceived its human and otherworldly value.”

