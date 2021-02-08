José Manuel Lorca Planes, bishop of the Diocese of Cartagena, was also vaccinated against the coronavirus, despite not being included in any of the groups established by the protocol of the Ministry of Health. The Bishopric admitted this Monday night, through a statement, that its owner had received his first dose in one of the centers for vulnerable people that depend on the Church, whose name he did not provide, nor the date on which it was produced drug administration.

The recognition that Lorca Planes was vaccinated against Covid-19 came after THE TRUTH had insisted, throughout the entire day, on gathering the version of what happened and on demanding an explanation about this circumstance, confirmed through from proven sources and absolute solvency.

The first response offered by the Diocese was that “no comment will be made, since it is a private matter,” although this newspaper reminded the spokesperson that “it cannot be a private matter when we speak of a vaccine acquired by the State, with public money and whose administration is fixed by protocols of the health authorities.

After a long day of refusing to offer its version, the Diocese only decided to issue a statement, acknowledging the vaccination, when THE TRUTH made it known that it was going to publish that information because it had been confirmed.

The data obtained by this newspaper indicate that Lorca Planes went to get the vaccine at the Home of Betania in Murcia on the morning of January 19. Health personnel from the Murcian Health Service (SMS) had come to that residence to give the second dose to the employees and residents, who had already received the first puncture on December 31 through the municipal vaccination service of the Murcia City Council.

Taking advantage of this circumstance, the bishop stood in line, along with a dozen chaplains and senior officials of the Diocese, and when his turn came he received the drug against the coronavirus. Only later, when he provided his identity, did a member of the health staff have been aware that he had just immunized the head of the Diocese of Cartagena. In the list that the residence hall later sent to the Ministry for the certificates, the name of Lorca Planes appears as chaplain, as this newspaper has learned.

It so happens that that same day of January 19, but already in the afternoon, THE TRUTH revealed that the then Minister of Health, Manuel Villegas, had been vaccinated without being included in the protocol, like most of the senior managers of his department, which caused a scandal that ended up costing him the position.

In its statement, the Diocese assured this Monday that “in the days prior to his vaccination, the bishop filled out the necessary consent for the Ministry of Health to authorize his vaccination.” Health sources indicated that what was signed was exclusively his informed consent, moments before receiving the dose. Monsignor Lorca insisted that “at no time did he believe he was acting badly and that he never contemplated the possibility that vaccines might be missing.” And “he decided not to take the second dose, which he should have received these days.”

The Diocese of Cartagena indicated in its statement that this residence for vulnerable people is the same one that Lorca Planes attends every year to receive the flu vaccine. He added that the bishop visits this center “regularly, since he is the president of his board of trustees,” and specified that the last visit was made on January 30.