Australian authorities have arrested a retired bishop for allegedly committing 19 crimes of sexual abuse and pedophilia between 2008 and 2020who must appear in court this Thursday to respond to the accusations.

Bishop Christopher Saunders, who resigned from his position in 2020 – the year in which the first allegations came to light and after almost half a century at the service of the Catholic Church – was arrested the day before at his home in the city of Broome, in the northwest of the country, according to a statement from the Western Australian State Police, published last night.

Saunders has been charged with two crimes of sexual penetration without consent, fourteen of illegal indecent assault and three of indecent management by a person with authority of a minor between 16 and 18 years old, the note adds.

This Thursday, the cleric must appear before the Broome court, which plans to address the accusations against him, according to the program published on the court's official website.

Saunders, 74, who took over as Bishop of Broome in 1995, has been under suspicion since 2020, when a series of sexual misconduct allegations came to light.

The Australian authorities then began to investigate the complaints that same year, but shortly after the Western Australian Prosecutor's Office closed the case without bringing charges, according to the Australian public broadcaster. ABC.

The case gained importance again last September, when Australian media leaked parts of a report by the Vatican that indicated that Saunders is suspected of sexually assaulting four teenagers and an unknown number of boys.

The report also revealed suspicions that the now former bishop potentially seduced 67 other young people and used Church funds to purchase alcohol for Aboriginal youth while he held positions of authority.

In 2012, the Australian Government created a commission to investigate the response of public, religious, social, community and sporting institutions since the 1950s to allegations of pedophilia against tens of thousands of minors.

After five years of research, The commission found that these incidents constituted a “national tragedy” and ordered a series of compensations.



In the eye of the storm of these investigations was the Australian Catholic Church, where some 1,900 priests, priests and other members, including 93 senior officials, were linked to some 4,500 reports of sexual abuse against minors between 1980 and 2015.

One of the most prominent figures in the Australian Catholic Church who faced accusations of sexual abuse of minors in the 1990s it was the late Cardinal George Pell, the Vatican's former number three.

Pell was convicted in 2018 and later acquitted in 2020 by the country's High Court, after he spent 13 months in prison.

