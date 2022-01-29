The Greens, who are part of the government of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, chose this Saturday (29) a 28-year-old bisexual feminist and a German-Iranian Muslim to lead the party, which should reinforce its progressive image.

The new leaders are Ricarda Lang, an openly bisexual and anti-fat phobia activist, and Omid Nuripur, a 46-year-old foreign policy expert.

Lang and Nuripur replace Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck, who are part of the German tripartite government (Social Democrats, Greens and Liberals).

– Ricarda Lang, the bisexual feminist –

At 28, the young woman has a meteoric political career.

Vice-president of ecologists since 2019, in September she won her first term as a member of the German Parliament (Bundestag) before becoming the youngest co-leader of the “Grünen”.

Considered a representative of the party’s left wing, Lang made feminism, diversity and the fight against the far right her favorite topics, becoming a frequent target of hate messages on social media.

Lang filed several lawsuits against the authors of these comments, many members of the nationalist Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

“I have no problem with the different winds, as long as they are not hateful”, says the young woman.

After being elected, Lang vowed to combine environmental protection with social advancement. The climate crisis “hardly hits those who have the least,” she says.

Infected by covid-19 on the eve of the Greens’ congress, the young woman, known for her oratory talents, watched her election in confinement.

– Omid Nuripur, the royalist diplomat-

At 46, Omid Nuripur is known for being a foreign policy expert and a man of clear words.

Thus, he recently asked Germany to join the diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics, in the footsteps of the United States.

In a traditionally pacifist party, he also called for Western aerial bombings against the jihadist organization Islamic State (IS) when it took over parts of Syria and Iraq.

Nuripur, considered aligned with the “realist” wing of his party, was born in Tehran and emigrated to Germany with his family when he was 13 years old.

“My parents had the feeling that there was no future for their children,” he told Der Spiegel. Her sister was prevented from studying at the university for not participating in Friday prayers.

Nuripur, a Muslim, holds dual Iranian and German nationality, adopted in 2002.

After joining the Greens in 1996, he joined the Bundestag in 2006, replacing in one constituency the emblematic figure of the Greens and former head of diplomacy (1998-2005), Joschka Fischer.

After obtaining an encouraging result, but considered insufficient for the Greens (14.8% of the vote) in the legislative last September, he hopes to transform his party into the “leading force of the centre-left in Germany”, to the detriment of the Social Democrats, today at the head of the government.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

