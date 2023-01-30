Biscottificio Casilino, which is the company featured in the fourth episode of Boss incognito 2023, employer, location, where

Which company is the star of the fourth episode of Boss incognito 2023, the docu-reality show on Rai 2 hosted by Max Giusti, broadcast on 30 January? In this fourth episode, Daniele Masella, boss of Biscottificio Casilino, a company based in San Cesareo (Rome), will go undercover. a total of 4.5 tons of products in one year. Its delicacies reach Spain, France, Germany, England and even Australia.

On their website we read: “The Biscottificio Casilino in Rome is a company that was born as a small pastry shop, where Mr. Daniele Masella has always made his sweets with first choice ingredients, adding to these only his love for pastry. Over the years, Mr. Daniele has decided to expand the sales network of his sweets to the national and European territory, bringing his love for sweets even outside his city, transforming his pastry into a wholesale. During these years his family joined the confectionary production company that is today the Biscottificio Casilino, thus creating a wholesale that boasts the quality and artisanal aspect of confectionery products, but with quantities and prices of the ‘wholesale’.

During the episode, Daniele Masella will get involved and work with some of his employees. He will meet Giacomo, with whom he will prepare the pizzas, Tiziano with whom he will dedicate himself to the creation of the rusticelle, Alessia, who will guide him in the filling and packaging of the ox eyes, and Daniele, who will make different variations of tarts with him. Also this time, Max Giusti will arrive to support the boss who, only for this episode, will assume a new identity: he will not be the Chilean worker Josè but Antonio, from Naples, and will work incognito together with Badarà to prepare the dough and the filling of tarts.

The Boss incognito experience will allow the bosses, working side by side with their employees, to get to know better who works for them and discover, more from the inside, the strengths and weaknesses of their company. On the other hand, workers, without knowing it, will be able to make themselves known to their owners, often considered unattainable, but also to get to know them humanly, and not just professionally. Two worlds usually separated and distant will thus have the opportunity to meet and understand each other better.