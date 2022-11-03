“Patients with Niemann Pick“, ultra-rare disease also called acid sphingomyelinase deficiency (Asmd),”they live their daily life in the norm. Much depends on the type of Asmd from which they are affected, the age of the onset of the disease, the context in which they live, the help of family members, the diagnosis (late or early) and the specialist who takes care of the patient.. These are all factors that affect the quality of life of these patients. “He explains it Annalisa Bisconti, psychologist and executive director of Ainp, Italian Association Niemann Pick Onlus, on the sidelines of the information meeting ‘Asmd: state of the art and news of an ultra rare disease’, promoted today in Rome by Ainp in partnership with Sanofi and with the collaboration of Omar – Observatory for rare diseases. Objective: to sensitize institutions on the current needs of Asmd patients and their caregivers.

The role of the patient association is fundamental, “which is to act as a bridge between the doctor and the patient and his family”, Bisconti points out. Consequently, “to favor in every way the early diagnosis and when it comes to ascertain that it is Asmd, to support the patient, family and caregivers in the path of managing the disease, but also access to treatment centers, to clinical trials, drugs and therapies as they become available “.