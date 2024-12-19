Bisbal sings Christmas carols and Ayuso dances at the Community headquarters: “How are the machines?”

The headquarters of the Community of Madrid in Puerta del Sol has become an improvised stage this Thursday for a concert by David Bisbal, accompanied by the regional president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso. The leader of the Madrid PP has served as master of ceremonies shouting “How are the machines?”, the phrase of the Almería singer that has become a phenomenon on social networks.

The central square received Bisbal’s performance with his carol ‘Everything is possible at Christmas’ with cheers. In the background, the Madrid president dancing to the song. Next, a lighting show at the regional headquarters accompanied the festive display organized by the Community, which will be repeated throughout the festivities. The event takes place a few meters from where Mayor José Luis Martínez Almeida gave the Christmas lighting of the capital accompanied by the soccer coach, Luis de la Fuente.

“Welcome to Christmas at Puerta del Sol,” Ayuso said, just before giving way to Bisbal’s performance. The Christmas display comes in the middle of the Madrid president’s campaign against an alleged theft of Christmas. “The word Christmas is read and heard less and less,” he said a week ago. “Don’t let them take it away from us,” he assured. Ayuso alluded to an entity that is not very specific: “those who hate her.” “Let’s not let them censor it, they will take it away from us. Those who hate her go against everything beautiful in this world,” he noted. “Birth means returning to childhood,” he defends, concluding with a warning: “we are missing children who are not born.”

Just a few minutes before going out to the balcony in a festive tone, Ayuso was calling Pedro Sánchez a “coward” on his social networks.