Genoa – A boar looking for food on the bed of the Bisagno stream. Within a few meters, around the animal, an Amiu dumpster, a ladder, a floor polisher, a road sign, the sole of a shoe, a container for tools. But just move another few meters to easily locate a motorcycle helmetother road signs, bottles, residues of illegal removals.

The photo – taken by corso Galliera, not far from Brignole station and from Parini Merello middle school – is emblematic of the state of Bisagno. “Incivility and carelessness are a disgrace to which unfortunately the city seems to have gotten used to – they write in a letter to 19th century some residents of the area – We know very well that Genoa is not Paris and Bisagno is not the Seine. But we ask ourselves: is there a limit beyond which citizens have the right to say enough?