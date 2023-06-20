Estadão Contenti

06/20/2023 – 8:55 am

The creation of token systems linked to sovereign currencies and managed by central banks can “revolutionize” the global financial and monetary structure, argues the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), in a special chapter of its annual report, released this Tuesday, 20.

The institution argues that this new financial infrastructure could “change the game” by creating new economic possibilities, facilitating international trade, reducing costs and accelerating transactions and credit availability. “This model would combine tokenized cash and assets on a programmable platform,” defines the report.

The model described by the BIS is similar to the Pix transfer system developed in Brazil and to the Brazilian projects of Open Finance and digitization of the real, where the central bank acts as an intermediary for financial transactions.

In this way, the liquidity provided by BCs guarantees the functioning of payments and flexibility in the supply of credit, notes the report. “Obviously, adequate regulation and supervision are necessary to avoid excessive credit growth and risk taking”, points out the BIS.

In the document, the institution also criticizes stablecoins and advises against using them as substitutes for tokens in backing sovereign currencies, in view of their high volatility and unguaranteed execution of transfers. The BIS analyzes, for example, that the failures of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and FTX coincide with the volatility of stablecoin prices.

“In addition, tokenized deposits have advantages over stablecoins in terms of compliance, by allowing BCs to know who their consumer is and rules to combat terrorist financing and money laundering”, he assesses.

The report says that the tokenization process still needs to overcome a series of challenges, technical and legal, as well as regulation. The BIS argues that rules for tokenized assets should be aligned with those for non-tokenized assets, which would ensure regulatory coordination to prevent “undesired consequences” such as theft. Other broader regulatory issues include consumer protection, cybersecurity and cross-border regulatory compliance, the document lists.

In this context, as institutions that serve the public interest and have no commercial interest, central banks could play a key role in developing platforms with privacy guidelines implemented from the beginning, says the BIS.

