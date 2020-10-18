Monbus Obradoiro defeated Acunsa Gipuzkoa Basket this Saturday at home by 85-76 in a match corresponding to the sixth day of the Endesa League that the Galician team dominated from start to finish.

With this result, the Compostela club maintains a good balance at the beginning of the competition, where it is placed with four victories in five days, waiting to play the postponed match against Real Madrid; while GBC remains at the bottom of the table after having won only one of the four games it has played.

A good part of the Obradoirista victory was based on the dominance of Laurynas Birutis -author of 20 points and 6 rebounds for a total of 27 valuation- in the paint against the interiors of the Donostiarras ranks, such as Jaime Echenqiue or Viny Okouo, who they were unable to slow down their low post mobility when scoring and were charged with numerous personal fouls.

Precisely with two fouls by the promising Echenique in just two minutes the match began, in which Obradoiro scored an 8-0 run at the beginning, while the Basque team suffered to find clear paths to the ring defended by the locals.

The numerous losses committed and the launch of forced shots fed an Obradoiro who punished with quick transitions and increased his advantage to ten points at the end of the first quarter (22-12).

Gipuzkoa Basket gave a forward pass in the second set and managed to get closer to Obradoiro thanks to Brandone Francis’ points (27-21), although the high success in the triple of the Galician team, with Álvaro Muñoz and Alex Suárez as references, allowed them keep the income acquired (33-23).

The good collective work of the San Sebastian team equalized the contest, although the problems to stop Birutis, which caused foul problems for all the visiting interiors, allowed the locals to go ahead to intermediate (42-35).

The key man after the restart was Chris Czerapowicz, not too active during the first half, and who took off Obradoiro on the scoreboard thanks to his scoring and his contribution in quartermaster work, well escorted by Suárez’s triples (60-44) .

With the cruising speed already acquired, it was difficult for the GBC to re-press a match that closed its third quarter with a wide local difference (69-53), although the momentum shown by the men led by Marcelo Nicola did not wane and they were in several occasions about to reduce the difference to less than ten points.

However, the Galician team remained firm, did not grant too many options and ended up closing the match without major complications with a final result of 85-76.