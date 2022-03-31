Idea Factory International revealed the launch date and European Limited Edition for the otome visual novel Birushana: Rising Flower of Genpei.

The title will be available in Europe from next July 1st exclusively on Nintendo Switch. The Limited Edition will include a copy of the game with a reversible cover, a Steelbook case, an artbook, two CDs that will contain songs from the soundtrack and an audio drama, a set of five double-sided postcards and an exclusive trading card, all enclosed in a collector’s box.

At the moment, the price of the Limited Edition has not yet been revealed. Waiting for more news we leave you with a new trailer for Birushana: Rising Flower of Genpei. Good vision.

Birushana: Rising Flower of Genpei – Trailer

Source: Idea Factory International