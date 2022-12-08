Births | Overcrowding in hospitals forces women giving birth to drive further to the nearest hospital

The respondents to HS’s survey tell how changing the maternity hospital in the last meters brings them anxiety in a tight situation.

“Unfortunately we have a lock on, and it’s not possible to give birth here.”

These words are heard by more and more people giving birth in the capital region, because maternity hospitals are increasingly congested and full.

Sometimes congestion and haste have shocking consequences.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper told today on Thursday about a case where a baby died in the womb because the mother was not admitted to the maternity hospital.

The mother felt that her requests for help were not answered in time because the hospital was busy.

Helsinki Sanomat asked its readers whether congestion and rush in maternity hospitals have affected their childbirth experiences.

Several articles told how changing the maternity hospital after the birth had already started had brought them extra anxiety and worry. Some of those who gave birth felt that the rush of hospitals had affected their desire to give birth again.

A long drive to the maternity hospital or the overcrowding of the hospital may also cause pain relief not being administered.

This is what happened to a woman who gave birth to her firstborn daughter last year To Susanna Ollilawhose maternity hospital changed from the Women’s Clinic to Jorvi at the last minute due to overcrowding.

In Jorvi, she was told that it is also full and that Ollila should stay home and take a shower.

“At this point the contractions were coming every five minutes and I felt like I was being told to stay at home as long as possible just because they didn’t have the space.”

When Ollila finally got to Jorvi, the labor was so advanced that the epidural could no longer be given.

“I remember giving birth as a really painful experience.”

Ollila thinks that this would not have been the case if she had gotten to the hospital earlier and had time to receive pain relief. Later, other questions also came to mind.

“I got Jorvi’s last free place. What would have happened if Jorvi had also been full? Would we have been directed to Lohja and I would have given birth in the car?”

Last had her first child in the fall Sani Kontula-Webb is also one of those who have had to drive tens of kilometers away after giving birth because there was no space in the nearby hospital.

Kontula-Webb was supposed to give birth to her first child at the Women’s Clinic, but things turned out differently.

“When I called the Women’s Clinic during the day, they said that unfortunately it is full.”

However, the women’s clinic was promised to ask if there was room in Jorvi and Hyvinkää.

“When the call started with the word unfortunately…I knew we couldn’t fit them either. We were directed to Lohja.”

Kontula-Webb put the address of Lohja hospital in the navigator, she was horrified. The travel time from Ullanlinna to Lohja was almost an hour.

“The contractions came every ten minutes and they were hard. I looked at the clock every three minutes.”

A car somewhere in between, the man driving was startled by his wife’s crying and suggested that an ambulance be ordered to the scene.

“I said don’t ask stupid questions, just drive that car.”

The couple got there safely and the daughter was born the next day. Kontula-Webb has only good things to say about Lohja Hospital. Before giving birth, Kontula-Webb was afraid that the ward’s nurses would not have time for her.

Lohja had no worries about that. The staff had time to advise and help new parents. English was also spoken to the British man, as Kontula-Webb had hoped in the birth plan.

“The birth experience is more than just the birth itself. What’s important is what happens during the couple of days you’re in the hospital. It is important that the woman giving birth feels that she is being taken care of.”