Births | Overcrowding drives birth mothers to the increasingly crowded Hus area: “The baby was born in my pant leg”

The respondents to HS’s survey talk about pain, babies born in hospital hallways and, at worst, death.

“Fine maternity care is fundamentally about politics and resources. You can’t get high-quality treatment and care with little money,” says someone who has researched the topic Anna Leppo.

HS told on Thursday how the baby died in November in the womb, even though his mother had repeatedly asked to be admitted to Jorvi Hospital.

Read more: The mother was refused admission to the maternity hospital, the baby died in the womb

Leppo is not familiar with the case and does not comment on it, although he thinks it is important that the course of events be thoroughly investigated in such a bottomlessly sad case.

We asked the researcher to think about the themes that arose from the survey made by HS in connection with the news, which was answered by about 350 people. The names of those quoted are known to the editor.

Leppo is a university lecturer in the master’s program in social and health research and management at the University of Helsinki. As part of the Struggle for childbirth research project funded by Kone Foundation, he has researched the change in childbirth culture in Finland.

He says that midwives and birth parents often wish for the same thing, i.e. a safe and good birth, but the structures created by political decisions sometimes make it difficult to fulfill that wish.

“Giving takes time. Stopping, encouraging, being heard. That’s what professionals also want to give, but it’s not always possible in a hurry,” says Leppo.

of HS in the survey about congestion in maternity hospitals, there are recent experiences where everything has gone well.

Others say they noticed the rush, but still say thank you. Professionals are described as warm and friendly, but they sometimes have to run to another hall in the middle of a sentence or answer the phone during the effort phase.

Others have had to wait a long time at home or already while in the hospital.

If Uusimaa’s four maternity hospitals are full, births are directed to Lahti, Hämeenlinna or Kotka.

Sometimes a baby is born on the way, there are examples of this in the survey as well.

Other have gone to the nearest hospital, even though the phone is still advising them to stay at home and take panadol. Then there is time to go to the hospital only when the cervix is ​​almost completely open and “the baby’s hair is visible”.

“The baby was born in my trouser leg in the hospital lobby, my husband acted as a midwife,” describes a woman in labor who was transported from Helsinki to Lohja in early autumn.

The messages also describe how the hospital has said “wait” even in high-risk pregnancies or when a previous pregnancy has ended in a miscarriage.

“The hospital network in Finland has been reduced and journeys have become longer. Those who give birth are concerned about getting to the hospital, which is understandable in a situation where they need support and care,” says Leppo.

In Uusimaa, Kätilöopisto, Porvoo and Tammisaaari births have been closed. Lohja was threatened in the fall, but in this respect, the savings threatened next year were cancelled. 2023 Hus makes an extensive survey of its service network.

Read more: For the next few years, Hus can be on a continuous saving spree

Read more: Many women giving birth go further because of hospital congestion: “I said don’t ask stupid questions, just drive that car”

Read more: “Clear misogyny” – In Lohja’s maternity ward, there is fear of the threat of termination and birth congestion

Leppo says that sizing hospital places to a minimum also burdens professionals who do demanding work and, according to interviewed professionals, leads to overcrowding in maternity units.

“During traffic jams, professionals have to decide on the phone who is in the greatest hurry to get to the hospital. It’s not easy,” says Leppo.

Part gives birth due to congestion without pain relief, according to HS’s survey.

“I experienced childbirth as traumatic and it made my previous fear of childbirth even worse,” describes a woman who gave birth at the Women’s Clinic in the fall 20 minutes after arriving at the hospital.

“My experiences as a first-time mother left me with such a horrible feeling mentally that I never want to give birth again,” describes another.

A year ago, he was not believed in Jorvi when he said that his amniotic fluid had gone. When she went to a private clinic to investigate the matter, labor was initiated. However, the child managed to be in the womb for so long without a sufficient amount of amniotic fluid that he got an infection.

Leppo says that these kinds of experiences are also familiar from their research materials. Of course, good experiences are not so sensitively sent to a journal or told to researchers.

“But pain or the experience of being alone can even affect whether you want to give birth again.”

Although Deaths of a baby during childbirth are extremely rare in Finland, there were messages about them too. The same goes for intensive care or an injury that the parent felt was caused by teasing.

The parents felt that they had not been heard. Many had been in contact with the hospital several times. Some were left wondering if anything could have been done.

“My partner no longer felt the baby’s movements. We called the Women’s Clinic and the counseling center several times, but we only got to the counseling center three days later. There were no more heartbeats,” describes the father of the 2021 stillbirth.

“Our baby was born weak and limp and very hot due to uterine infection. The baby’s breathing did not start normally, so he was taken to the emergency room for procedures”, describes the mother, who feels that the vaginal birth was not changed to a C-section in time due to the rush of the hospital.

In light of the statistics, births in Finland are still physically safe for both babies and mothers. Leppo doesn’t think the situation has changed. Finnish childbirth professionals have excellent operational readiness, professionalism and commitment to saving lives.

“But the threat of the future in Finland too is that if we save money, dangerous situations will increase. This has happened, for example, in Britain. Compared to other Nordic countries, Finland spends less money on healthcare. It is now time for politicians to take notice of securing sufficient funds so that good professionals can be kept at work.”

Read more: HS found out what happens in maternity hospitals

Read more: Every fifth life begins in Meilahti

In few The results of the lack of resources are already visible in the professionals’ responses to the survey. Sometimes the delivery rooms are overcrowded as a result of how full the other departments of the hospital are.

A midwife working at the women’s clinic says that work has been done with a ridiculously tight number of personnel for years. Many people get tired of demanding work.

“Work shifts are constantly understaffed. Many work a lot of overtime because the basic salary of 2,680 euros is not enough to live and live in the capital region. The uncles in the management teams do not appreciate the midwife’s work, because the patients and most of the midwives are women.”