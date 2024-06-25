Births | More than a fifth of births ended up in a C-section last year

Births|According to THL, the increase in cesarean sections can be explained, for example, by the increase in the average age of birth mothers and the increase in diagnoses of fear of childbirth.

About births more than a fifth ended up with a caesarean section last year, says the Finnish Institute of Health and Welfare (THL) in its press release. According to preliminary data, the share is larger than at any time since 1987.

Last year, more than 20 percent of all births and almost 25 percent of first-time births ended up in a C-section. THL’s special expert Anna Heino says in the announcement that caesarean sections can be expected to increase even more.

The birth attendants according to Heino, the increase in average age is one of the most significant reasons for the growth of sections.

“The average age of both those who give birth and those who give birth for the first time is increasing. With age, various underlying diseases increase. Also, for example, more and more people are overweight, which increases the likelihood of a C-section,” Heino tells STT.

Heino says that the increase in the proportion of cesarean sections has continued for several years.

According to the release, both planned and emergency cesarean sections have increased. The number of emergency cesarean sections has remained more or less the same.

According to Heino, one significant reason for the increase in C-sections is the increase in birth anxiety diagnoses.

“We know from our statistics that about 25 percent of these women giving birth, whose birth ended in a C-section, had a diagnosis of fear of childbirth.”

Heino also points out that caesarean section is often a necessary and even necessary procedure to ensure the health of both the mother and the unborn child.

According to Heino, there are regional differences in the proportion of cesarean births in Finland.

“The average for the entire country is 20.1 percent, but there can be differences of several percentage points between hospitals,” Heino tells STT.

According to him, throwing can be explained both by the background factors of the birthers and the differences between the treatment practices of the hospitals.

“Unfortunately, however, our statistics do not tell us more precisely about the differences in treatment practices,” says Heino.