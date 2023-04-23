Births | Marjut Heikintalo’s job is to rush through the night at 130 kilometers per hour against mothers giving birth

The midwives from Lohja hospital go to meet the ambulance if the baby threatens to be born on the way. Now one of them tells about his important work.

“As one at night we drove against an ambulance carrying a woman in labor on the winding highway 25. I was in the car, the midwife and behind the wheel was the field director of first aid.

I asked how hard you drive. The answer was that only 130 kilometers per hour. Look for deer.

People get nervous if they fear having to give birth outside the hospital. I want to bring peace when I come. The midwife is here. You can get help, even if you have to put in a little effort.

Those babies who arrive with a plop are often well-behaved, lively babies.

I am Marjut Heikintalo. I have been a midwife for over thirty years because this is the best profession in the world.

I work at a maternity hospital in Lohja. We also have a specialty there called Midwife on the field. We are ready to help if the baby arrives with a rush.

I graduated from Helsinki Midwifery School at the end of May 1992. I started working at Kätilöopisto on the first day of June, and I was there until the maternity ward closed in October 2017.

I still miss it. Not those moldy walls, but the spirit of Kätilöopisto, my friends. That place felt small and cozy even when it was briefly the largest birthing unit in Europe during the renovation of the Women’s Clinic.

I sometimes lived abroad because of my husband’s work. I gave birth to my own children, my first child and twins, of course at Kätilöopisto.

My colleagues and I were setting up the family section and then the Stork’s Nest. We held childbirth training sessions, and the same midwife then often accompanied the family to the family room to the pediatric ward.

Recently born babies in Lohja are depicted by a row of tiny socks.

When The midwifery school was closed, I applied here in Lohja and I didn’t get a job waiting for me in the capital region.

We already lived here, but there was more.

This is a human-sized hospital, not a mass facility. We have 2–3 midwives on duty at a time.

Each location is a few steps from the delivery room. Everyone knows each other. I love working in the delivery room the most, but sometimes I also work in the pediatric ward, the maternity clinic and the gynecology reception on this same floor.

The midwife’s professionalism is valued here. I respect our doctors, but I would say that midwife leadership is evident here.

When it’s my turn, I only know one thing for sure. I start by putting on my work clothes. After that, anything can happen.

Most of my shifts are in the delivery room. Most births progress with their own weight. There can always be surprises, even in the delivery room. At least outside the hospital. Then a midwife is needed in the field.

Marjut Heikintalo starting her shift at Lohja Hospital.

Now, when someone calls 112 and tells them that the birth is in progress, an ambulance with paramedics will immediately start next to the hospital. The field director of the rescue service calls here and asks if the hospital needs a midwife. You usually have to.

I pull on my field clothes over my work clothes and grab the travel maternity bag over my shoulder. The field manager picks me up at the door of the hospital, and we go to meet the ambulance.

Sometimes the baby is born before we get there.

Sometimes I examine the laborer in the ambulance and decide if we continue to the hospital. We usually continue and often make it to the hospital.

A travel birthing bag and clothes are waiting for the midwife who leaves for the field. They are needed quite rarely, but sometimes several situations come up unexpectedly in a row.

Sometimes you can see from the tip of the mother’s nose that labor has progressed so far that it has to be stopped. At a road crossing, at a bus stop, wherever suits you.

I have tools for everything in my bag. There are medicines such as oxytocin, clean syringes and needles, intubation equipment. After that one hot day’s gig, raspberry juice was also added to the bag so that you don’t get too thirsty.

However, I usually only need three things: my own hands, gloves over them, and a small piece of clean paper to support my perineum. I don’t even open the bag.

Then, when the baby is in it, he gets skin-to-skin contact with his mother. In the ambulance, there is a blanket and a nice rescue service hat for him. After the birth, we go to the hospital. For example, the delivery of the placenta and stitches are usually taken care of there.

I get such an adrenaline rush from those gigs that sleep eludes me afterwards. But it’s great.

According to Southern Finns Lohja hospital will have births from a wide area. Alarms often come from the direction of Raasepori and Hanko, sometimes also from Vihti.

The midwives in the field will not leave until Espoo. People drive from the capital region to Lohja to give birth when Jorvi and the Women’s Clinic are both busy. There are also people living in other parts of Uusimaa who apply themselves specifically to the Lohja hospital here because of its good reputation.

Some babies are just born at a surprising speed, even if we start the journey almost from next door. For example, I have taken care of the birth of a family living here in Lohja, two or three kilometers from the hospital.

In the end, very few are born on the road. Last year, for example, a midwife was asked to join the field 15 times, and four children were born outside the hospital at these gigs. In total, nearly 1,200 babies were born in the Lohja maternity hospital during the year. In the baby boom year of 2021, there were 31 Midwives in the Field gigs and 12 of them gave birth to children.

In Finland, at least in Päijät-Hämee, there is a similar activity as Kätilö in the field. Northern Finland has its own arrangements for long journeys.

Yes, there could be an order for this elsewhere. At the same time, we share our own special expertise with first responders.

Some things apply, whether you were in the ambulance or the delivery room.

Midwifery is a craft profession. Technical know-how is also needed and you learn something new with every birth.

This is interaction. You have to know how to read people in order to know how to support them. In childbirth, such deep, personal issues are dealt with.

Marjut Heikintalo greeted her new baby girl next to her mother Tanja Katila.

For example, you have to identify who suits a bit more raucous midwife humor and with whom you shouldn’t try humor at all.

Most births progress at their own pace. Often in the hospital you can only wait and relieve the pain.

The midwife’s professionalism is measured when a quick decision has to be made. You have to act if there is even a hint that the baby is not well.

Not long ago, one morning, for example, the doctor and I decided together that a C-section should be performed when the labor did not progress.

Birth attendants and families have changed. It is good that people are active and acquire information, but not all information is correct.

Sometimes there are engineer fathers who point to the clock and ask when the baby is due. If you could say five over three. You cannot control and decide everything in the world. My favorite phrase in these situations is, a bit like Kummel, that I am a midwife and not a god.

I wish birth mothers would be kinder to themselves. Birth is a big event, both physiologically and mentally.

Pain relief has evolved. Births have to be initiated more often. Fear of childbirth has also increased. The background may be, for example, a previous difficult birth.

Some of the fears are related to questions that an experienced midwife could easily answer. Birth training should be brought back everywhere. That would prevent unnecessary worry.

Sometimes I wonder if I should study more and strive for other positions, as many colleagues who are tired of shift work have done.

It comes to mind when I say for the third weekend in a row to the family that bye, mom is leaving now.

The work is heavy. For example, rarely when something unexpected happens to the child, even though we have done everything we can. Or when you encounter Fetus Mortis, death in the womb. The fetus is known to have died before, but must be delivered. In that situation, you have to be professional, act completely on the terms of the family.

But we shouldn’t be a stone either. When we wrap a little one with a colleague and place a flower next to our chest, we cry ourselves.

Marjut Heikintalo having a coffee before the start of her shift with her colleague Silja Mtebe. According to him, Lohja has a really good team.

I am experienced all kinds of things, been in many different situations and developed my skills.

My salary still starts with number two. In the thirty years since graduation, there has been a personal increase of a hundred.

It doesn’t take much to wonder why there is a huge shortage of midwives or nurses in general everywhere. Raise those wages.

Many midwives are also attracted by the independence of their work. That charm and well-being at work are being eaten away by authoritarian management, rigid bureaucracy and the flattening of one’s own thinking. Listen to us.

Departure sometimes comes to mind, but I don’t want to either. I would lose what is best.

Recently, there was another alarm outside the hospital at 2:07 a.m. Oh what a joy!

Rarely do you encounter such great emotions in a job. Every birth is unique, a miracle.

Every time I think what a privilege it is to be a part of it.

The text is written by the journalist based on an interview with Marjut Heikintalo.

