Despite the birthmarks in pregnancy are common and universally accepted, it is equally true that failing to curb the irrepressible desire to eat appetizing and high-calorie foods can cause an important weight gain that can lead toobesity.

March ClaretLecturer in the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences, University of Barcelona, he has declared: ” There are many myths and popular beliefs regarding these birthmarks in pregnancy, although the neuronal mechanisms that cause them are not well known. “.

Thanks to the stimulus of wanting to know the neuronal processes that generate cravings in pregnancy, a study was born developed both by March Claretat the head of‘IDIBAP Neuronal Control of Metabolism Group, together with the researcher Roberta Haddad-Tóvolliwhich clarified the dynamics about changes in neuronal action that motivate cravings in an animal model.

The results of the Research were published in the journal Nature Metabolism.

Neuronal processes responsible for cravings in pregnancy: here’s what the research says

The study conducted by Claret and Haddad-Tóvolli revealed that the brains of female mice undergo changes in the functional connections of the brain’s reward circuits, as well as in the taste and sensorimotor centers, during pregnancy.. Additionally, female mice, like pregnant women, are more susceptible to sweet foods and establish bingeing behaviors towards high-calorie foods.

Claret, who among other things is a member of the Department of Medicine of the UB and of the Diabetes and Associated Metabolic Diseases Networking Biomedical Research Center (CIBERDEM)he has declared: ” The alteration of these structures made us explore the mesolimbic pathway, one of the signaling pathways of dopaminergic neurons. Dopamine is a key neurotransmitter in motivational behaviors “.

Scientists observed an improvement in dopamine levels, as well as in the activity of its receptor, D2R, in the nucleus accumbens, a region of the brain associated with the reward circuit: “This finding suggests that pregnancy induces a complete reorganization of mesolimbic neural circuits through D2R neurons. These neuronal cells – and their alteration – would be responsible for cravings in pregnancy, as the food anxiety, typical during pregnancy, disappeared after blocking their activity. ”Explained Roberta Haddad-Tóvolli, Researcher at the University of Barcelona

The study team led by Claret and Haddad-Tóvolli revealed that chronic cravings affect offspring. Scientists have indeed studied that they have an impact on metabolism and on the development of brain circuits that control food intake, resulting in weight gain, anxiety and eating disorders: ” These findings are shocking as many of the studies focus on analyzing how the mother’s lifelong habits, such as obesity, malnutrition, or chronic stress, affect the baby’s health. However, this study indicates that short but recurrent behaviors, such as cravings in pregnancy, are sufficient to increase the psychological and metabolic vulnerability of the offspring. “, Claret concluded. See also Citibanamex allocates 8.4 million pesos to social entrepreneurship projects for vulnerable groups This research dispels the myth according to which birthmarks in pregnancy must be indulged in order to ensure the mother’s well-being and to avoid sometimes unpleasant signs in the epidermis of the offspring. An ancient belief that they are a few decades old. He took into account the weight gain of the pregnant woman, because “he had to eat for two “. The change of times and the victory of science over ancient superstitions has meant that a woman, even during pregnancy, takes particular care of her weight, both in order not to go to break her psychophysical balance, and because in this way the offspring will not suffer from a low-nourishing and high-calorie diet, as well as the anxiety states associated with them.

It therefore becomes essential to rely on trained specialists who will be able to follow the entire pregnancy cycle from both a psychological and a dietological point of view. This word should not scare us as we are talking about following a certain food plan based on the needs and physical structure of the woman.

Maintaining the ideal weight during pregnancy will also help to be more agile and to live such a delicate period in the most appropriate way, without necessarily having to give up some whim but still strictly following the instructions provided by the trusted specialist.