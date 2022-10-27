Birthdays | The second oldest person in Finland, Helvi Kissala, already turned 109 years old: “A prayer and a drop of cognac”

Helvi Kissala is currently the second oldest person in Finland.

Mänttä-Vilppula the oldest resident Helvi Kissala turned 109 years old on Wednesday, October 26. Kissala celebrated her birthday in her current home, a serviced housing group home in Luhtavilla.

Kissala is still in good condition for her age, but her hearing and vision have deteriorated. Just four years ago, Kissala celebrated his 105th birthday with a visit to the new Miinanhelmi kindergarten, where he walked with his sled from his neighboring house. There was so much speed at Kissala that the younger escorts couldn’t keep up.

When he turned 105, Kissala said that even a doctor asked him the secret of his long life. To that, Kissala answered as follows:

“Ever since I was little, I’ve done hard work, eaten well, and no light products, just a decent fatty snack. The medicine has been prayer and a splash of brandy in the evenings.”

digital and according to the Finnish Census Bureau, there are two people in Finland who are 109 years old or older. Kissala is therefore the second oldest person in Finland. There are now 1121 people over 100 years old in Finland.

Previously, the oldest person in Finland was Astrid Qvistwhich died at the age of 110 in the summer. HS published his birthday interview in March.

