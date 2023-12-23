Birthdays | President Tarja Halonen celebrates her birthday in a “hidden pub” – Photo compilation shows the top moments of her career

Paavo Lipponen congratulated Tarja Halo when she was elected president in 2000.

President Halonen spends his birthday with his family in a “hidden party”. On the eve of Epiphany, he will celebrate the anniversary in a concert open to everyone.

President Tarja Halonen turns 80 on Christmas Eve.

Halonen tells Helsingin Sanomat that he spends Christmas and his birthday in a “hidden party”, i.e. very quietly in the family circle.

Halonen doesn't start celebrating his birthday until after the holidays.

Halonen was the president of the republic in 2000–2012. She is the eleventh president of Finland and the first female president.

HS's photo collection shows the most memorable moments of Halonen's long career as he celebrates his birthday.

Tarja Halonen graduated from Kallio co-educational school in 1962.

Tarja Halonen was elected foreign minister in 1995.

The inauguration of the president in 2000. Speaker of the Parliament Riitta Uosukainen shakes hands with the new president, outgoing president Martti Ahtisaari follows on the left.

Halonen was born on December 24, 1943 in Helsinki in a working-class home. During his childhood, he lived in Kallio, Helsinki, where he attended the Kallio co-ed school.

Halonen is married to a doctor Pentti Arajärvi with. Halone has a daughter Give it and a granddaughter born in 2014.

Halonen still lives in Kallio. The president's office is also located in Siltasaari, which is part of the Kallio district.

Tarja Halonen photographed in front of Kallio Church in 2018.

Birthday the main party is also celebrated in Kallio. A birthday concert open to everyone will be held on Epiphany Eve, January 5, in Kallio Church.

The concert named “Human Journey” will feature the artists Tarja Halonen wishes for, including Jukka Linkola Tentet, PalefaceHilja Grönfors Trio, Seela Sella, Tommi Niskala, Mrs. Kamu and Eero Ojanen. The event will be hosted by a Member of Parliament Nasima Razmyar.

Later, Halonen will hold an invited guest seminar at Hanasaari, the Swedish-Finnish cultural center in Helsinki, the themes of which are sustainable development and the peace movement. Among other things, the presidential candidates are coming to speak Pekka Haavisto and Jutta UrpilainenHalonen says.

In March of the jubilee year will be published A book about Halonen's political career. Distribution of inheritance – discussions about Tarja Halonen's politics – is written by a journalist-writer Meri Valkama.

President Tarja Halonen met then US President Bill Clinton at the White House in 2000.

In 2001, Tarja Halonen dressed in Eura's ancient costume for the Castle's Independence Day reception. In the photo, President Tarja Halonen and committee advisor Pentti Arajärvi.

Prime Minister Anneli Jaatteenmäki handed over her resignation to President of the Republic Tarja Halonen outside the president's summer residence in Naantali in 2003.

Tarja Halonen celebrated the ice hockey world championship with the Lions in Kauppatori in 2011.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Tarja Halonen met near Moscow in 2012.

President Tarja Halonen and President of the Republic Sauli Niinistö leaving the parliament after Niinistö's inauguration in 2012.

President Tarja Halonen greeted the Meggi kitten she received as a gift from Russian Prime Minister Dmitri Medvedev at the Russian Embassy in 2013.