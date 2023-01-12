Today is a day of celebration in the house of Toto Wolff. In fact, the Mercedes team principal celebrates his 51st birthday, the last ten of which have been spent under the banner of the three-pointed star. As boss of the Brackley team Wolff became one of the most successful and successful managers in the history of the sport, leading his team to seven Drivers’ titles – six with Lewis Hamilton and one with Nico Rosberg – and eight consecutive Constructors’ championships , from 2014 to 2021. As a ‘gift’ for the boss, Mercedes has chosen to announce today the presentation date of the brand new W14.

The new racing car of the Anglo-German team will be unveiled to the world on February 15th and will have to make us forget the disappointing 2022 vintage, in which Mercedes only took one victory. Wolff’s special day was also celebrated by the team’s official social accounts, who shared the classic message of “happy birthday” with a little ‘gem’ in the name of irony. Instead of 51 years, in fact, Mercedes wanted to celebrate the “49+2” of the new boss. The best gift, however, Wolff could receive next November, if Lewis Hamilton and George Russell were to be able to bring what will be the new W14 to the levels of the many winning cars that preceded it.