Twinkle Khanna, wife of Bollywood actress and superstar Akshay Kumar, is celebrating her birthday today. Twinkle is 47 years old. The special thing is that Bollywood’s first superstar Rajesh Khanna’s daughter Twinkle shares her birthday with her father. The date of birth of both is 29 December. Although Rajesh Khanna is no longer among us. Twinkle Khanna was born on 29 December 1973 in Mumbai.

Twinkle Writer, Actor and Interior Designer

Twinkle’s career in Bollywood was nothing special. He has acted in only 14 films. But Twinkle has a distinct identity in the film industry. She has written a bestseller book named Mrs. Funny Bones, for which she has also been awarded the Cross Word Book Award in 2016. Apart from being a writer, actress, Twinkle is also an interior designer. He has decorated the home of many Bollywood celebrities.

Did Bollywood debut in rain

Twinkle made her Bollywood debut in the film ‘Barsaat’ (1995) with actor Bobby Deol. The film did good business at the box office. Twinkle also received the Filmfare Best Debut Award for this film. She was then seen opposite Ajay Devgn in Raj Kanwar’s film ‘Jaan’ (1996) and Saif in Laurence D’Souza’s ‘Dil Tera Deewana’ (1996). But both films failed. In 1997, Twinkle’s ‘History’ and ‘Uff Ye Ye Mohabbat’ also came, but it also did not do anything special. After this, Twinkle worked with Salman Khan in ‘Jab Pyar Kisi Se Hota Hai’ and in this film, she won the hearts of the audience with her simplicity and acting.

Career did not shine even after working with all three Khan

After this, in 1999, Twinkle’s film ‘Badshah’ with Shah Rukh and ‘Mela’ came with Aamir. In the film ‘Mela’, he made a lot of headlines by giving romantic scenes and kissing scenes with Aamir. Despite this, the film did not run at the box office. Twinkle also worked with Akshay Kumar in the 1999 film ‘International Khiladi’ and ‘Zulmi’. During this time, the proximity of Twinkle and Akshay was also increased. His last film ‘Love for Kuch Kuch Karega’ came in the year 2001 and the film also flopped. Despite working with all three Bollywood superstars Khan, Twinkle did not reach the peak of popularity.

Married to Akshay Kumar

If films did not make any special career, then Twinkle married Bollywood player Kumar and his love life Akshay Kumar in 2001. Both of them have a son Aarav and daughter Nitara. In 2009, ‘People’ magazine awarded Twinkle the title of India’s fourth best dressed celebrity. At present, Twinkle is leading a happy married life.

